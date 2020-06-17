Home Technology news Snapdragon 690 is announced by Qualcomm taking the 5G to cheap intermediate...
Technologynews

Snapdragon 690 is announced by Qualcomm taking the 5G to cheap intermediate phones

By kenyan

The big dream of having an affordable intermediate 5G smartphone may be even closer, thanks to the Qualcomm’s recent announcement with your Snapdragon 690 processor.

The platform, which includes the X51 modem, debuts in the market as an important launch, promising to bring to mid-range devices more cheap support for the fifth generation of mobile networks for a much more interesting price than the models launched, for example, with Snapdragon processors of the 700 and 800 series.

With the growing expansion of 5G around the world, more and more manufacturers are embracing the technology and this new qualcomm chip could be found on phones from Motorola, Nokia, LG and TCL scheduled for release in the next three months.

Despite bringing 5G support, however, the Snapdragon 690 does not support mmWave technology (the fastest standard) – that is, it ensures connectivity only in the sub-6GHz band.

Still, users will be able to benefit from faster navigation in markets where 5G is available; in many like the UK, for example, this won’t make much difference, seeing that mmWave is not even offered yet.

Regarding the great highlights of the new chipset, in addition to 5G support, we can mention the ability to record 4K video at 30 fps and the presence of features such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Made in 8 nanometers, the Snapdragon 690 features eight Kryo 560 processor cores, promising 20% higher performance compared to previous generations.

Related news

news

Vio: debut app facilitating verification of the authenticity of documents in South America

kenyan -
From now on it will be even simpler for Brazilians to move through the countries of South America (new center of the pandemic, according...
Read more
news

Facebook extends video calling capability to up to 50 people on Portal devices

kenyan -
Facebook will try to further compete with other video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams. Mark Zuckerberg's company has decided to...
Read more
news

Desktops for streamers: Corsair launches new computers with built-in capture card

kenyan -
Despite being known in Brazil for offering hardware and peripherals, Corsair also develops its own computers. The company today announced new desktop models of...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: Pfizer promises Covid-19 vaccine available in October

In human trials since the end of April this year, Pfizer promises to have the much-desired Covid-19 vaccine ready by 2020. In an interview...
Read more
newskenyan -

Asteroid of 300 meters will pass near the earth on the...

Occasionally there are several satellites that, in their natural trajectory, approach the earth. One of the last, for example, was a small rocky body...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: use of chloroquine as a treatment for the disease is...

The novel that involves the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the new coronavirus seems to still be far from an...
Read more
newskenyan -

NASA releases test video in which it sets fire to a...

Update on 06/16/20 - BB Last month NASA announced it would set fire to a spacecraft sent into space to "see what happens." Although rather...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,710FansLike
3,486FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Arsenal vs Manchester City: What to expect as league resumes

News Chuoyo Protus -
Finally, June 17th is here with us. A palpable sense of relief and joy hangs in the air as one world's beloved league starts...
Read more

Government issues new directives to restaurant, confuses Kenyans

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The Kenya Ministry of Health has issued new directives for restaurants as they extended the opening hours to 7.30 PM. In the new directive, all...
Read more

South Africa welcomes Cuban doctors amidst criticism from US

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
South Africa became the latest country in the world to benefit from Cuban doctors after welcoming 217 doctors from the island nation. On Monday, the...
Read more

Kalenjn elder thrown out of the council of elders for opposing...

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Kalenjin elder, Christopher Koyogi, who publicly opposed the coronation of DP William Ruto, has found himself in hot soup. The members of the council...
Read more

MP accuses Eugene Wamalwa of distributing little relief food in the...

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
On Saturday, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa flew in a helicopter to distribute relief food to residents in some parts of the Western region. Eugene...
Read more

The scandals that may cause CS Macharia’s downfall

News Tracy Nabwile -
On Tuesday, the Nyali MP tabled a motion to impeach Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. The MP, Mohammed Ali, filed the motion in the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke