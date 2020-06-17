Snapdragon 690 is announced by Qualcomm taking the 5G to cheap intermediate phones

The big dream of having an affordable intermediate 5G smartphone may be even closer, thanks to the Qualcomm’s recent announcement with your Snapdragon 690 processor.

The platform, which includes the X51 modem, debuts in the market as an important launch, promising to bring to mid-range devices more cheap support for the fifth generation of mobile networks for a much more interesting price than the models launched, for example, with Snapdragon processors of the 700 and 800 series.

With the growing expansion of 5G around the world, more and more manufacturers are embracing the technology and this new qualcomm chip could be found on phones from Motorola, Nokia, LG and TCL scheduled for release in the next three months.

Despite bringing 5G support, however, the Snapdragon 690 does not support mmWave technology (the fastest standard) – that is, it ensures connectivity only in the sub-6GHz band.

Still, users will be able to benefit from faster navigation in markets where 5G is available; in many like the UK, for example, this won’t make much difference, seeing that mmWave is not even offered yet.

Regarding the great highlights of the new chipset, in addition to 5G support, we can mention the ability to record 4K video at 30 fps and the presence of features such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Made in 8 nanometers, the Snapdragon 690 features eight Kryo 560 processor cores, promising 20% higher performance compared to previous generations.