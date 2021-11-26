Snapdragon 8: Qualcomm Highlights Name Change and Faster, More Powerful Chips

With just a few days to go before the announcement of its new series of processors, Qualcomm continues to promote the Snapdragon Tech Summit event that takes place next week, and on its social networks the company highlights the “ultra-fast 5G” that will equip models with “name plus simple” and “more powerful” chip.

Four teasers were published by the company on the Chinese social network Weibo. In them Qualcomm reinforces the inclusion of an ultra-fast 5G — leading to believe that support for the faster mmWave network can be expanded to more chips — as well as simplified naming and a “more powerful”, “faster” and “smarter” processor .”

Qualcomm has already confirmed a few days ago that its new processors will change their name, confirming increasingly accurate rumors that the successor to the Snapdragon 888 will not be Snapdragon 898.

Leaks indicate that the chipset name may be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but recent information points to the existence of a Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, which could be the real name of the successor to Snapdragon 888 or an alternate version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

There are still no definitive details, but news should come out very soon.

It is expected that during the Snapdragon Tech Summit event Qualcomm will also present news related to other processors from different lines, including intermediate models for cell phones with similar naming changes, with the Snapdragon 700 line becoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, for example.

With the event scheduled between November 30th and December 2nd, more information about the future of Qualcomm chips should come out by then.