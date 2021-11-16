Snapdragon 898 and Dimensity 2000 may be released under another name

We’re already close to launching Qualcomm’s new chipset, which we’ve referred to, until now, as the Snapdragon 898. However, it appears that the San Diego manufacturer intends to start revamping its hardware nomenclature from the next generation onwards, and with this, the platform launched later this year should arrive under another name.

According to the leaker Ice Universe, Qualcomm’s next high-end chip should be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — or Snapdragon 8 1st Gen. In addition, rival MediaTek may also rename its next flagship competitor from Dimensity 2000 to Dimensity 9000.

Snapdragon 898 ㄨSnapdragon 8 gen1 ✓ (this is the naming logic but not finalized)Dimensity 2000 ㄨDimensity 9000 ✓Exynos: “WTF? I don’t need to change it, right?” — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2021

So far, there aren’t many details about this revamping of the Taiwanese company and whether more basic series will also be modified. In contrast, rumors suggest that Qualcomm intends to restructure its entire line of mobile platforms for cell phones. The GSMArena portal suggests that, for the next year, the hardware manufacturer can expand this change to the other series of chipsets, both intermediate and more basic.

It is also important to note that “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” is just the default of the new nomenclature, which therefore may change when it is finally released. As such, it should come as no surprise if Qualcomm advertises the chip only as Snapdragon 8, so that “Gen 1” (or 1st generation) is only implied and does not appear in the trade name.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 are expected to compete directly in terms of performance on the flagship Android phones launched over the next year. Besides them, the Exynos 2200 should represent Samsung in the high-end segment and will be used to equip the Galaxy S22 smartphones in some markets around the globe.