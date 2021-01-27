Sony announces the Alpha 1, the “ultimate” mirrorless camera

Coupling both a record burst of 30 fps with a super definition of 50 Mpix, 8K video, the super viewfinder of more than 9 Mpix at 240 Hz without blackout, etc. The Alpha 1 displays a technical sheet never seen in the history of photography.

Sony has just given birth to a monster: after having pushed for 8 years full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Japanese champion today announces its Alpha 1. A nomenclature which, coupled with its record price (for Sony) of € 7,300 naked body, leaves no doubt as to Sony’s ambitions, namely to produce the “ultimate” camera.

To be convinced, just look at three fundamental components in modern cameras: definition, burst and video mode. And there it is the show of force: the Alpha 1 displays a sensor which is both super defined (50 Mpix!) But also capable of shooting at 30 images per second with AF tracking and a buffer depth of 155 RAW images (165 JPEG). To this unprecedented mix of definition (landscape) and speed (sport), is added the 8K video mode, a first for the Sony Alpha – and perhaps a “usable” first for the industry, the EOS R5 of Canon having disappointed by its excessive overheating.

Advertised as the “do-it-all” box, the A1 can be thought of as the mix of the A9 and A7Rx series, infused with the video DNA of the A7S. The kind of body that Canon or Nikon never wanted or could develop. A level of performance made possible by unique components, starting with the sensor.

50 Mpix sensor on steroids

The full-frame 24×36 mm sensor of the Alpha 1 is a UFO: it couples a very high definition of 50 Mpix worthy of the “R” series (between the 42 Mpix of the A7R3 and the 61 Mpix of the A7R4) to record speeds. In one second, it shoots up to 30 images per second (with continuous AF!) And performs up to 120 image measurements (exposure, white balance). It thus explodes the border between “landscape / portrait” cameras and “sport” cameras.

To achieve this feat, Sony has developed a sensor that is both BSI (backlit) to collect as much light as possible, and with a so-called “stacked” design, that is to say which integrates memory directly on its back in order to “Swallow” the pixels as fast as possible. A stream that grows up to 1.5 billion pixels which are then digested by the two Bionz XR image processors. Chips capable of handling the impressive dynamic range of 15 stops. Who said you couldn’t produce a sensor that is at the same time defined, fast, sensitive (32,000 ISO expandable to 102,400) and taking advantage of a wide dynamic range?

8K and 4K120p video

The Alpha 1 is Sony’s first camera capable of recording 8K footage. For now, Sony has not communicated any information about a possible 8K crop, which suggests the best, but fans of ultra-wide-angle will have to wait for the precise specifications to appear before claiming victory. . In any case, Sony indirectly tackled Canon with its presentation since the device offers guaranteed continuous 8K recording of 30 minutes – the EOS R5 suffers from many overheating issues in the field.

Very exclusive in its use, the 8K format imposes a computing power that can be diverted to achieve other things, such as an improved flow rate in 4K: the Alpha 1 thus benefits from a 4K120p mode which, with a crop of 10 %, allows you to make beautiful slow motion effortlessly. In terms of image quality, Sony specifies that its 4K mode comes from a capture without pixel binning and produces 5.6K oversampling, which promises a very high level of detail.

Sony requires, we recall that the extraordinary real-time focusing on the eye (EyeAF) is operational in video as well as the mechanical stabilization of the sensor (up to 5.5 speeds, in photo as in video). Added to this is the traditional digital MI socket on the hot shoe, an internal 10 bit 4: 2: 2 recording and an HDMI socket capable of outputting a 16 bit RAW video signal. Suffice to say that with the right equipment (external recorder, optics, etc.) this is a cinema camera …

A sight unmatched in the industry

Remember the 9.44 Mpix viewfinder from the A7S Mark III? Sony has made it even better for its A1. If the definition remains the same (as well as the optical properties of magnification, etc.) its electronic properties, again, exceed the current limits. Not only is it the most defined sensor in history, but it’s also the fastest, with a refresh at 240 Hz. And in addition, it does not suffer from any blackout like this ‘was already the case with the A9 and A9 Mark II.

If it is necessary to see in use if the viewfinder is able to combine all the properties simultaneously – 240 Hz without blackout in full definition – the different types of photographers already have the choice of the best specifications on the market – speed, definition and lack of blackout. Sony demonstrates here the advantage of not only being able to develop, but also to produce its own components.

An ultra complete case

On the electronic side, we note the arrival of compressed lossless RAW and support for the replacement for Jpeg, HEIF 10 bit. In this, Sony follows in the footsteps of Canon. But it goes further in terms of electronic control since the Alpha 1 is the first hybrid camera to offer 1 / 400th flash synchronization in full frame, a speed that can be pushed to 1 / 500th in APS-C cropping. These are the photographers in controlled light who will be happy. The EyeAF has been further improved and is now available on animals and birds, which should please photographers specializing in the genre. And the Alpha 1 obviously incorporates the new menus introduced by the A7S Mark III. No screen on the ball on the other hand, its DNA “photo above all” pushed Sony to keep the classic mechanism of vertical orientation.

On the connectivity side, in addition to a 10 Gbit / s USB 3.2 socket in USB C format which allows both to unload the photos or to recharge the box, there is the gigabit RJ45 socket already present on the A9 Mark II and very expensive for sports photographers at major events (Olympic Games, World Cups, etc.) And to take advantage of the maximum writing speeds for photo and video media, the hybrid dual slot system of memory cards which can support cards in SD format. or in CF Express A format. Regarding the design of the housing, Sony provides a housing that is even more resistant to humidity and dust, with a frame still in magnesium alloy and equipped with a reinforced mechanical shutter.

On reading the technical sheet, the Alpha 1 is the equivalent of a “stack” in poker: Sony has put all its trump cards, from the super sensor out of the hat, through the competition viewfinder to the dual image processor, etc. without being able at any time to detect any marketing restriction. At € 7,300 bare case we want to say “still happy”, but it should be noted that we have never seen a case push all the technical specifications so high in all areas. If it keeps all of its promises, the Sony Alpha 1 may well receive its crown of ultimate camera.

The Alpha 1 will be available in Europe from March at € 7300 including tax.