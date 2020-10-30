Home Technology Tech news Sony indicates that PS4 will receive news until at least 2022
Sony indicates that PS4 will receive news until at least 2022

By kenyan

PS4 lifespan, including new games and updates, can be extended to 2022, according to executive statement

Even with the PS5 on the market, the PS4 must have a few more years to live. This is what Jim Ryan, director of Sony Interactive Entertainment, indicates in an interview with the website GamesIndustry.biz. According to Ryan, Sony knows that the PS4 audience is large and therefore promises to maintain support for the console until at least 2022.

In the interview, Jim Ryan talked about how important it is for Sony’s vision to be clear about the next generation: they want the PS5 to be more successful than the PS4, which is already hugely popular. However, the company does not intend to bury the old console anytime soon.

Also according to the executive, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a new perspective to Sony on the existing PS4 market. “Our eyes and horizons have been opened up about what is possible with the PS4 community, based on what we have seen in the last six months,” said Ryan, referring to the social detachment that we have experienced, mostly, since March this year.

“This can be a very powerful thing, because in 2021, 2022, people with PS4 will still be the majority in this period. It is crucial that we keep them engaged and happy. The last six months have shown us that we can do this, something we didn’t think possible, while we were putting together our plans, pre-COVID ”, he added.

The installed base of PS4 in the world exceeds 100 million units. In addition, the console has received high-profile titles recently, such as The Last of Us: Part II, Ghost of Tsushima and also multiplatform games.

With the new Sony plans, games that were announced as exclusive to the PS5 also come out on the PS4, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, arriving in November.

With information: GamesIndustry.biz.

