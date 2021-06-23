Sony says it wants to offer more cross-play on PlayStation

The CEO of Sony and the company’s gaming division, Jim Ryan, said in an interview with Axios website that he wants to increase the cross-play offering on the PlayStation. “We support and encourage cross-play,” said the executive. That means the company seems to be looking favorably on multiplayer between its video game and other platforms.

After some controversies involving the subject, in 2018, it is now possible for players to Fortnite, Rocket League, Destiny 2 and as many games can play together, regardless of whether they are on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch or PC. “This number [de jogos cross-play] will continue to grow,” predicts the manufacturer’s CEO

At the time of the troubles, Sony was the only company that didn’t have cross-play. The subject heated up when Fortnite arrived at Switch in 2018, and anyone who had an account linked to the PlayStation 4 should create another one. Meanwhile, Nintendo’s console and Xbox One had a healthy and well-reinforced relationship. Minecraft, which could bring players from both video games together.

Despite Ryan’s claims, behind the scenes it looks like there’s a long way to go before Sony’s mindset really changes. Recent documents from the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple revealed that the cross-play release of Fortnite with other platforms occurred through an agreement to allocate part of the sales of items and battle passes in the game to PlayStation. Apparently, this would have been done out of fear that Sony would lose revenue, as players could buy the devices on platforms other than their own.

It is not known if games like dead by daylight, Final Fantasy XIV and Call of Duty: Warzone also incurred similar conditions and whether that will affect cross-play someday.

Another recent case involving cross-play and Sony was with Borderlands 3, in May 2021. Gearbox president Randy Pitchford tweeted that the game would be cross-played across all platforms except PlayStation consoles.

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for a release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

The executive justified that the removal was at the request of 2K Games, publisher of the game. The case was remembered and questioned in Jim Ryan’s interview with Axios. The SIE president said only that he would not talk about a “business issue with a long-term partner (…). Our policies are consistent across all publishers.”

Questioned, Take Two also did not specify what would have happened, restricting itself to stating that “our teams are exploring cross-play functionality that will allow fans to play with their friends across multiple platforms.”