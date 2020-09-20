Home Technology Tech news Sony should not launch new PlayStation 5 games on services like Game...
Sony should not launch new PlayStation 5 games on services like Game Pass

Sony has no plans to compete on an equal footing with the Xbox Game Pass on the PlayStation 5. According to PlayStation Division CEO Jim Ryan, the company does not intend to offer “$ 100 million” releases. for subscribers, as in the Microsoft service.

PlayStation Now is a game streaming service whose operation is similar to the Xbox Game Pass. The difference is that only titles with some time in the market are made available on the platform, different from what Microsoft has been doing in an effort to offer launches at the same time to subscribers and on the shelves.

Ryan explained to the GamesIndustry.biz website that Sony’s idea is to avoid very recent titles in the subscription service, even with the arrival of the PlayStation 5. As a justification, the executive said he did not see how the business remains sustainable, since the development of a new game can exceed $ 100 million.

“For us, having a game catalog is not what defines a platform. Our footprint, as you heard, is ‘new games, great games’. We’ve had this conversation before – we’re not going to start offering new releases on a subscription model, ”explained Ryan. Then the executive argued on the issue of development costs. “We don’t think it’s sustainable,” he said.

For now, it is better not to have much hope of getting access to new and long-awaited releases such as Horizon Forbidden West or God of War on a subscription service on PlayStation 5. Unless someone within the company can change the executives’ mindset, it doesn’t is in Sony’s plans.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz

