Sony sold more PlayStation 5 than PlayStation 4 in fiscal 2020

Sony had previously reported that the PlayStation 5 had the best release in the company’s history. However, on Wednesday (28) she presented figures that prove the good start for the console. In a presentation to investors, the company said it had sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 units against 5.7 million PlayStation 4 units.

The gaming industry today is Sony’s flagship, totaling $ 24.3 billion in revenue for the company and accounting for 29% of all its revenue.

Of all this revenue, the bulk comes from in-game purchases. Of the total game revenue in the period, 34% came from microtransactions and other in-game sales. Meanwhile, consoles are responsible for 19% of all sector revenue.

Another important point revealed by the document concerns the PlayStation Plus. Sony’s subscription service has hit the mark of 47.6 million users. However, there are 109 million active accounts monthly, which shows that there is still room for growth. The subscription arm of the console currently accounts for 14% of the revenue in the gaming industry, above the revenue from physical game sales.

In the face of all this, the PlayStation 5 emerges as the console that most quickly sold in the history of the company. In the first two quarters of its life, the PlayStation 4 sold 6 million units, compared to 7.8 million for the new video game.

Financial results

Sony ended the fiscal year with $ 82 billion in revenue, up 8.9% in one year. As already mentioned, the games sector was the most profitable for the company, with US $ 24.3 billion. The PlayStation arm showed an annual growth of 34%.