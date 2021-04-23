Sony to shut down little-used PlayStation 4 feature

Sony is shutting down the PlayStation 4 community feature. The tool will stop working on the console in April, according to a statement the company has sent to console users.

“Thank you for using the Communities feature on your PlayStation 4 console. As of April 2021, this feature will no longer be supported or available on your PS4 console. However, you can still stay connected and enjoy the messaging features and much more. more on your PS4 console and PlayStation App, “the company said.

The communities tab was not the console’s most successful feature. The tool allowed players to create groups in certain games or for interests. The advantage was being able to send messages and publications directly to multiple players.

The move comes after Sony also eliminated the communities tab of the PlayStation app for smartphones. The end of the feature was also expected due to the released list of changes in the 8.5 update of the console, in which it was already described that the functionality would be discontinued.

If you use Communities, the recommendation is to migrate your group to another platform so as not to lose contact with other players. On PlayStation 5, however, there is a similar tool, but it will still be maintained.

Although it does not offer a specific date for updating in April, it is possible that the change will occur at the beginning of the month.