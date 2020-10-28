Home Technology Tech news Sony updates PlayStation App with PS5 features, messages and more
Sony updates PlayStation App with PS5 features, messages and more

By kenyan

The new PlayStation App allows you to purchase and install games remotely; on PS5 the player can manage the internal memory

Sony announced on Wednesday (28) a completely new version of the PlayStation App. The application can be used to control purchases, view trophies and interact with other users within the company’s gaming platform, whether on PS4 or PlayStation 5.

New PlayStation App (Image: disclosure / PlayStation)

The store bath that the PlayStation App received made the initial interface start to display information more focused on the social side of current Sony consoles, such as a list of friends and the games they are playing at that moment. It is also possible to chat with contacts by text or voice, either individually or in groups with 16 other participants – the integration of messages in the app makes PS Messages stop working as a separate application.

In another tab is the PS Store and it is possible to buy all the games that are sold there and even start installing the game on the console – more or less as with the Play Store in the web version. The player can also search, buy and install DLCs, with this feature working on both PS4 and PlayStation 5.

PS5 gets exclusive features on PlayStation App

Speaking of which, once released, a game for PlayStation 5 can be started remotely by the app. Sony also promises that the player will be able to remotely manage the files in the internal memory, even allowing to delete some to free up space for a download that happens in parallel.

Finally, a tab called Explore offers news from developers and PS Blog content. The new app should arrive in an update later this Wednesday to Android and iPhone.

With information: PlayStation.

