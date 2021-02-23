Sony will bring more PS4 games to the PC, including Days Gone

Sony announced on Tuesday (23) that more exclusive and released games for the PlayStation 4 will arrive for PCs soon. The title list is not yet publicly known, but Sony Interactive Entertainment President and President Jim Ryan guarantees that the post-apocalyptic title Days Gone is present in this package.

If you have a very robust computer at home, you can enjoy Xbox exclusives without too many problems, but this scenario has never been favorable for those who do not want to buy a PlayStation and choose to invest their money in a PC for games on this platform. Everything started to change in August last year, when the Japanese company released Horizon Zero Dawn for these people.

He arrived with a package that includes expansion The Frozen Wilds, a digital book with game art and unlockable cosmetic items during gambling. A gift and I highly recommend it for action game lovers, with a story based on a post-apocalyptic world quite different from what is expected from this type of narrative.

Now, six months later, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan has commented that more PS4 exclusive games will follow suit. The executive was reluctant and did not comment on how big the list of games planned to be ported on the PC, let alone give a date, but he gave a very popular name that has a history similar to that of Horizon Zero Dawn, only with zombies in place of robotic animals: Days Gone.

PS4 games on PC can help studios financial

In an interview with GQ magazine, Ryan believes that “some things have changed. We are now in early 2021 with our development studios, and the games they play are in better shape than before. Particularly from the second half of PS4’s life onwards, our studios have created some incredible games ”.

“There is an opportunity to expose these great games to a wider audience and recognize the economy of developing a game, which is not always simple. The cost to create games increases with each cycle, as the caliber of intellectual properties also increases, ”comments the executive.

It is possible to believe that this path pointed out by the executive takes into account the possibility of increasing the studios’ earnings, since the games start to appear on two platforms at the same time – the PlayStation 4 or 5 itself, next to the computers.

Even with the work of adapting to the new location where the other games will run, Jim Ryan says that the decision to make games available to players who are not on the consoles has increased. “So it’s a very simple decision to make,” he adds.

The executive’s choice of words to include only Days Gone it can be special to attract an audience that doesn’t have a PlayStation 4 or 5 at home. The title was released in the second quarter of 2019 for PS4 as one of the platform’s exclusives, working well a mix of open world with zombies, while telling the story of the protagonist and his wife.

The game has been nominated for 23 awards since 2016, when it was first announced. He ended up taking five medals to the studio, including best music with sound design, best visual design and storytelling.

I’m suspicious to talk, but I agree with everyone and this is a discussion I have with Vivi Werneck, who didn’t like the game at all – which has a “post-credits” scene with hook that can lead to a second title, Who knows.

