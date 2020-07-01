Home Technology news Sony Xperia 1 II gets new update focused on fixes and improvements
Technologynews

Sony Xperia 1 II gets new update focused on fixes and improvements

By kenyan

After being presented in February of that year as the latest bet on Sony’s smartphone market, the Xperia 1 II officially received another software update that aims to make the device more tuned, correcting pending issues identified in its most advanced device.

With version identification 58.0.A.3.39, the new firmware arrives to replace the previous one (58.0.A.3.31), the new image is small and requires the download of only 4.4MB for the installation, thus showing that it is intended to bring specific improvements in its software.

Although there is no officially available changelog, some users confirmed that it brought relevant fixes, with a major emphasis on the audio problem in calls, something that was bothering some consumers in the markets where the device was launched.

In addition, this new submission did not bring any more noticeable changes, therefore maintaining the security patch previously made available by the brand, that is, from May 2020 on Android 10.

The expectation is that users who own the device will receive this new patch gradually, with the conclusion of the shipment to all units sold in the coming weeks, and therefore the availability through the device settings can be checked.

It is worth remembering that, due to the absence of the manufacturer in the Brazilian market, the Sony Xperia 1 II was not officially launched here.

The Sony Xperia 1 II is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.

Related news

news

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has design accidentally confirmed by Samsung

kenyan -
Samsung just accidentally confirmed the design of the Galaxy Note 20 back cover in color Mystic Bronze on your Russian website. The model...
Read more
news

New experiences! Dreams becomes PlayStation VR compatible later this month

kenyan -
The PlayStation VR may not be as massive as the PlayStation 4, the latter having already sold 110 million units worldwide. But it...
Read more
news

Samsung should launch 9 models of Galaxy Watch 3 with prices starting at $ 399

kenyan -
The launch of the new generation of the main Samsung watch line will take place in August, with the second Unpacked 2020 event where...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,729FansLike
3,495FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ruto allies change tune, support BBI

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
A few leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto seem to have changed their minds about the BBI report. They are warming up to the...
Read more

People with blood group A are at a higher risk of...

Health Tracy Nabwile -
New research has shown that people with blood group A are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 compared to those of other blood...
Read more

Kenya granted Ksh 5.3 billion by the US to support its...

News Laiza Maketso -
To support its recovery efforts and response to the covid-19 pandemic, the US granted Kenya ksh 5.3 billion. The donation, which was made through the...
Read more

ODM responds after Kenyans called out Raila for not seeking justice...

News Tracy Nabwile -
ODM leader Raila Odinga received a lot of criticism from Kenyans on Twitter after he posted a photo of the late George Floyd. The...
Read more

Millicent Omanga willing to offer Ksh 100K legal fees to woman...

News Laiza Maketso -
Jubilee nominated senator Millicent Omanga said she's willing to give the woman claiming Chief Justice David Maraga sired her child Ksh 100,000. One Mary Kwamboka...
Read more

New BBI report strengthens Ruto’s presidential bid

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has dropped his earlier opposition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the new report advocating for an expanded Executive. According...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke