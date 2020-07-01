Sony Xperia 1 II gets new update focused on fixes and improvements

After being presented in February of that year as the latest bet on Sony’s smartphone market, the Xperia 1 II officially received another software update that aims to make the device more tuned, correcting pending issues identified in its most advanced device.

With version identification 58.0.A.3.39, the new firmware arrives to replace the previous one (58.0.A.3.31), the new image is small and requires the download of only 4.4MB for the installation, thus showing that it is intended to bring specific improvements in its software.

Although there is no officially available changelog, some users confirmed that it brought relevant fixes, with a major emphasis on the audio problem in calls, something that was bothering some consumers in the markets where the device was launched.

In addition, this new submission did not bring any more noticeable changes, therefore maintaining the security patch previously made available by the brand, that is, from May 2020 on Android 10.

The expectation is that users who own the device will receive this new patch gradually, with the conclusion of the shipment to all units sold in the coming weeks, and therefore the availability through the device settings can be checked.

It is worth remembering that, due to the absence of the manufacturer in the Brazilian market, the Sony Xperia 1 II was not officially launched here.

