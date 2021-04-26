Sony Xperia 1 III: Alpha line engineers detail mobile phone cameras

A trend seen in the latest launches of top-of-the-line smartphones is the partnership between manufacturers and major camera brands, the most recent example being that of OnePlus, which worked with Hasselblad on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Other cases include live and Zeiss, in addition to Samsung, which can establish an agreement with Olympus for the Galaxy S22 camera.

Faced with this scenario, Sony is in a privileged position, since its camera division is one of the worldwide references in photography, and provides image sensors for almost all smartphones on the market. Since the debut of the first Xperia 1, the company has been working to integrate the cell phone and camera divisions, an effort that was resumed with the Xperia 1 II.

Now, with the arrival of the Xperia 1 III, Sony is strengthening this collaboration with new technologies. To explain the new features integrated into the new device, the company released this week a video in which the Alpha line engineers detail what was possible to implement from the brand’s cameras on the phone.

Real-time tracking

Like its predecessor, the Xperia 1 III has three 12 MP sensors, one main, one ultra wide and one telephoto. The great news is precisely in the telephoto lens and in the software that the specialists used. According to the team, the focus is on offering what the company calls “Cameraness”, delivering high image quality, precision and lightness.

Another curious point is the decision to maintain the 12 MP resolution on the three sensors – the idea would be to deliver an experience of interchangeable lenses from professional cameras, with the components being treated as a single camera. In addition, the manufacturer maintained its focus on sports photography, which requires fast focus and consistent zoom.

Among the various optimizations made to deliver “Cameraness” and quality sports catches is real-time tracking. The feature uses AI to track moving objects, people and animals, to keep the focus fixed regardless of speed or movement performed. The engineers point out, however, that this is not enough.

In the case of a photo shoot at a football game, for example, AI could confuse two different players who are wearing the same uniform. Thus, to complement the feature, the Sony Alpha team implemented the ToF 3D depth sensor. The algorithm then adds the depth data to know who or what should be kept in focus.

Telephoto with dual focal length

The telephoto lens was also designed for sports photos, considering that it is not always possible to get close to the subject photographed. The company then details the use of a set of periscope lenses, which allows zooming over greater distances. In addition to the traditional 70 mm, the Xperia 1 III’s telephoto can vary to reach 105 mm, thus offering 2.9x and 4.4x optical zoom, respectively.

Other aspects also highlighted by the team are the screen of the device, which promises to deliver accurate colors close to those of professional monitors in Creator Mode, in addition to the user interface, which includes not only Photography Pro mode, based on the interface of Sony Alpha cameras, as also the dedicated button for captures on the side of the phone.

Xperia 1 III has Snapdragon 888 and 4K screen at 120 Hz

Despite the strong focus on cameras, the Xperia 1 III also stands out in other departments. The new top of the line from Sony comes equipped with Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, 12 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB of storage, high definition stereo audio system, 4,500 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging and features geared towards gamers.

The screen, previously mentioned, is the first on the market to have 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, its color coverage exceeds the traditional DCI-P3 range, and HDR is supported. The flagship does not yet have a set launch date, but rumors indicate that the novelty should debut at the end of July for a premium price.