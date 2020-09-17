Sony Xperia 5 II is released with cinema screen and cutting edge specifications

Breathing for devices in the smartphone market, the Japanese Sony launched another model so as not to disappear from the segment. The Xperia 5 II features cutting-edge configurations, the company’s well-known cinema-shaped screen and a promising set of cameras.

Sony Xperia 5 II: design and screen

The look of the Xperia 5 II follows the characteristic identity of recent Sony devices: it is compact, despite the 6.5 inch screen, and has a 21: 9 format, the standard used in cinema. Like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the new phone from Sony offers a 120 Hz refresh rate screen, 240 Hz touch sensitivity and HDR support on an OLED panel.

Xperia 5 II’s screen has a cinema format and 120 Hz update frequency (Photo: Disclosure / Sony)

The highlight of the Xperia 5 II screen goes to a black frame that helps to reduce the motion blur in the content, a feature adopted by Sony TVs, making it the first cell phone in the world to have this technology.

Sony Xperia 5 II: performance and battery

As expected, the performance of the Xperia 5 II is worthy of the top of the line: Snapdragon 865 chip, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage with support for expansion via microSD. The cell phone’s battery is a modest 4,000 mAh, which should be enough due to the Full HD + resolution screen.

In addition, the Xperia 5 II comes with an 18 W fast charger in the box, but you can purchase an extra 21 W unit separately. However, according to Sony, the 18 W power supply can charge from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. Unfortunately, the phone does not support wireless charging.

Sony Xperia 5 II has cutting edge settings to compete with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Photo: Disclosure / Sony)

Going against the line tops this year, the Xperia 5 II still has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, in addition to a stereo speaker, Gorilla Glass 6 glass and IP68 certification for protection against water and dust.

Sony Xperia 5 II: cameras

Regarding the cameras, the Xperia 5 II has the same set as the Xperia 1 II, with the exception of the TOF 3D sensor for depth measurement. In other words, there are three sensors of 12 MP each, one with a wide-angle lens, a telephoto with a zoom of up to 3x and another ultra-wide-angle.

Xperia 5 II camera promises quality already known from Sony (Photo: Disclosure / Sony)

Sony Xperia 5 II: price and availability

The Sony Xperia 5 II can be pre-ordered from September 29 this year in the USA, only in black, but shipments will only start on December 4. In Europe, the cell phone will cost 900 euros (R $ 5,500) in black, blue and gray.

Sony Xperia 5 II: specs

Screen: 6.5 ” Full HD + CinemWide, 120 Hz frequency, 240 Hz sensitivity, HDR;

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865;

RAM memory: 8 GB;

Internal storage: 128 GB or 256 GB, expandable via microSD card;

Rear camera: 12 MP (main) + 12 MP (ultra wide) + 12 MP (telephoto);

Front camera: 8 MP;

Dimensions: 158 x 68 x 8 mm;

Weight: 163 g;

Battery: 4,000 mAh with 18 W charging;

Extras: Gorilla Glass 6, IP68, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, PS4 Remote Play;

Available colors: blue, gray, black;

Operating system: Android 10. Source: Sony