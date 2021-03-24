Sophia robot’s “painted” artwork by AI will be auctioned as NFT

Do you remember the Sophia robot, created in 2015 by the Chinese company Hanson Robotics? She was famous for being able to reproduce 62 facial expressions and maintain conversations with humans at a level that is, say, scary. The automaton’s artificial intelligence is so friendly and convincing that it even became the first machine of its kind to gain official citizenship in Saudi Arabia. Now, she is about to auction her first work of art, riding the recent wave of non-fungible tokens (non-fungible token or NFT).

The “work” in question, dubbed simply “Sophia Instantiation”, is a 12-second MP4 video file showing Sophia’s “creative process”, which was based on a ready-made painting by Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto. Fed with historical artistic elements and their own random brush strokes on a series of surfaces – a process that their creators call “iterative cycles of evolution”. The result is a modified, and even attractive, version of Bonaceto’s painting.

“I hope people enjoy my work and that I can collaborate with humans in new and exciting ways in the future. We use networks of transformers and genetic algorithms in my art and other types of computational creativity. My algorithms generate unique patterns that have never existed in the world before. I think the machines can be creative ”, said the robot, in the statement released to announce the auction that will start this Wednesday (24th).

Unlike other sales of non-fungible tokens, whoever finishes off the artwork will win a few things in addition to a cryptographic certificate on a blockchain network. The winner will have the honor of interacting with Sophia, who will hand over a physical copy of the painting – but not before giving a “final brushstroke” based on the analysis of the buyer’s face, which will effectively make that item a unique creation. Hanson Robotics did not quote the initial bid for the work.