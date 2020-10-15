Home Technology Tech news South Korea rejects US pressure to ban Huawei from 5G network
South Korea rejects US pressure to ban Huawei from 5G network

By kenyan

Pressure from the United States government has worked across much of Europe and most countries on the old continent have been looking at different ways to ban Huawei. However, the situation in South Korea may be slightly different.

Despite being considered a historic US ally, the Korean government has given an “indigestible” response to some members of the White House. According to information from the South Korean media, the country even agrees with the government’s “clean networks” initiative Trump.

However, Seoul pledged to “do not interfere in decisions by private companies”. Thus, South Korea throws on the operators themselves the responsibility of banning or not Huawei.

Currently, South Korea is already the world leader in activating the 5G network, and this was achieved thanks to the efforts of operators Korea Telecom and SK Telecom. The companies are already on the “list of clean companies”, meaning that they do not use Huawei equipment.

However, the position of LG Uplus has been somewhat dubious. For this reason, the United States again spoke to members of the Korean government in search for Seoul to interfere in the situation. Commenting on the matter, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said:

We will maintain our strategic openness and are working to maintain the technological security of the telecommunications sector.

As much as Korea considers the pressure from the United States inadmissible, sources in the government say that everything is still “debatable”. That’s because the United Kingdom also came to confirm that it would leave operators free to choose their equipment, but was “forced” to step back after Washington spoke about sanctions.

