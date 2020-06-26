Space Adventures and Energia sign a deal for tourists to walk in 2023

The American Space Adventures and Russian Energy announced on Thursday the realization of a partnership that intends to take two passengers aboard the Soyuz spacecraft for a tour of the International Space Station (ISS). One of the chosen ones will also take a walk outside the place, accompanied by a professional Russian cosmonaut.

This is not the first time that the two companies have worked together to bring civilians into space. Eight people have been lucky enough to take the ride to the ISS, but none of them had the opportunity to walk through space. Space Adventures has already posted an advertisement for the project on its website, describing the experience as “rare and exciting”.

Space tourism has been gaining momentum in recent years, with the continued success of partnerships between private companies and state space agencies. One of the most recent was the Demo-2 mission, in which NASA worked with Spaceon, Elon Musk’s company, to send two astronauts to the ISS. This was the first launch on American soil in years, and its success opened new doors in the space market.