Home Technology Tech news Space X: Starship prototype passes test flight, but explodes on landing
TechnologyTech news

Space X: Starship prototype passes test flight, but explodes on landing

By kenyan

The flight, which lasted seven minutes and brought the Starship to an altitude of 12.5 km, showcased the power of the Raptors, horizontal descent and vertical repositioning.

It took off, it flew, it exploded. The prototype of the spaceship of the American company Space X on Wednesday succeeded in its highest flight to date, climbing to a target altitude of 12.5 km. Simultaneously a rocket (to leave the atmosphere), a spacecraft (for moving through the vacuum of space) and a lander, Starship is the first three-in-one vehicle in space history.

The flight from Boca Chica, Texas lasted seven minutes. During the flight, two of its three main thrusters turned off during the ascent. During the controlled fall, the engineers on the ground re-ignited the three thrusters following a successful horizontal descent maneuver known as “on the stomach” (belly flop maneuver).

Unfortunately, the return to vertical procedure and the (successful) re-ignition of the three thrusters took place a little late and the machine exploded following a too rapid landing.

If an explosion seems at first glance a failure, it would not be so: before the theft, a publication on the company’s website estimated that the success of the test would be measured by ” what we can learn […] in order to improve the probability of success in the future […] “.

Elon Musk even estimated on his Twitter account at 1/3 the chance of the ship landing safely. So it looks like Space X has managed to pull together enough critical data and information to turn this big boom into a bright future for its Spaceship. The next flights of the other prototypes will, we hope, validate this vision.

Related news

The Flight Simulator game will arrive next summer on Microsoft’s new Xbox consoles

Tech news kenyan -
After launching in August on PC, the popular flight simulator will be available next summer on the Xbox Series X and Series S game...
Read more

Google: Sundar Pichai promises an investigation into the controversial departure of researcher Timnit Gebru

Tech news kenyan -
In the face of an outcry over the dismissal of the AI ​​researcher, the CEO of Google sent an internal memo to restore confidence....
Read more

Samsung The Wall: the 110-inch TV will arrive in the first quarter of 2021

Tech news kenyan -
For two CES editions, Samsung has presented TV screens from its prestigious The Wall range, with diagonals ranging from 73 to 292 inches. ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Akothee narrates how her kids were accused of being in Illuminati...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Singer Akothee has for the first time opened up on how her kids were accused of being in Illuminati because she went to visit...
Read more

Senator Kabaka’s family breaks silence on senator’s health status

News Connie Mukenyi -
Machakos senator Boniface Kabaka's family on Thursday the 10th of December 2020 broke silence on the politician's health status. The family confirmed that their kin...
Read more

Uhuru launches Sh1.9B temporary floating bridge

Business Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially launched the Liwatoni Pedestrian Floating Bridge in Mombasa County, set to serve locals for 5 years. The 800-meter floating bridge...
Read more

China announces sanctions in response to U.S. measures by Hong Kong

World kenyan -
Hua Chunying, Beijing diplomacy spokesperson Image: Kyodo News / Handout China today announced sanctions against US...
Read more

King Kalala says she’s not sorry for saying fat people are...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
"Fat people are careless as f**!" Was the statement that got talented radio star king Kalala in trouble with many netizens, especially ones whose...
Read more

Hospital to release body of Dr Mogusu to family after goverment...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Family to the late Dr Mogusu can now prepare for their kin's burial after the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital announced plans to...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke