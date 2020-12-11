Space X: Starship prototype passes test flight, but explodes on landing

The flight, which lasted seven minutes and brought the Starship to an altitude of 12.5 km, showcased the power of the Raptors, horizontal descent and vertical repositioning.

It took off, it flew, it exploded. The prototype of the spaceship of the American company Space X on Wednesday succeeded in its highest flight to date, climbing to a target altitude of 12.5 km. Simultaneously a rocket (to leave the atmosphere), a spacecraft (for moving through the vacuum of space) and a lander, Starship is the first three-in-one vehicle in space history.

The flight from Boca Chica, Texas lasted seven minutes. During the flight, two of its three main thrusters turned off during the ascent. During the controlled fall, the engineers on the ground re-ignited the three thrusters following a successful horizontal descent maneuver known as “on the stomach” (belly flop maneuver).

Unfortunately, the return to vertical procedure and the (successful) re-ignition of the three thrusters took place a little late and the machine exploded following a too rapid landing.

If an explosion seems at first glance a failure, it would not be so: before the theft, a publication on the company’s website estimated that the success of the test would be measured by ” what we can learn […] in order to improve the probability of success in the future […] “.

Elon Musk even estimated on his Twitter account at 1/3 the chance of the ship landing safely. So it looks like Space X has managed to pull together enough critical data and information to turn this big boom into a bright future for its Spaceship. The next flights of the other prototypes will, we hope, validate this vision.