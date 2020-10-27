Home Technology Tech news SpaceX starts public beta of Starlink internet of up to 150 Mb...
SpaceX starts public beta of Starlink internet of up to 150 Mb / s

By kenyan

In an email, Starlink invited users to a public beta and revealed its internet price with satellites in low orbit

SpaceX released on Tuesday (27) the public beta of Starlink, a project that aims to offer high speed internet through thousands of satellites positioned at low altitudes. Some users who had already registered were invited to test the service, which, for now, promises a connection of up to 150 Mb / s (megabits per second) and latency of 20 milliseconds.

The information was shared by a user Reddit, which received an email in which Starlink announces the so-called Better Than Nothing Beta (or Beta Better than Nothing) precisely to lower initial expectations. For now, the company promises speed between 50 Mb / s and 150 Mb / s and latency between 20 ms and 40 ms. The message also tells potential stakeholders that the service may have periods of no connection.

“As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our software, data speed, latency and uptime will dramatically improve,” the statement said. The company’s expectation is that latency, for example, will be between 16 ms and 19 ms by September 2021.

Starlink's public beta message (Image: Playback / Reddit)

Starlink’s public beta also had prices revealed. The service will charge US $ 499 (about R $ 2,800) for equipment such as antenna and router, in addition to US $ 99 (R $ 560) per month for the subscription of the service. The connection can be configured through an iPhone and Android application that offers instructions on how to start using the service.

SpaceX wants 1 Gb / s Starlink internet

SpaceX’s plan is to offer a 1 Gb / s connection when the Starlink service is up and running, which should only happen in a few years. Today, the project has 775 satellites in low orbit, at distances between 540 km and 570 km from Earth. The speed increase will be made possible with the expansion of the company’s network, which aims to reach the mark of 12 thousand satellites by 2025.

In the same year, the company expects to offer Starlink to 40 million subscribers. The public beta is a step towards that brand. The service only worked in a beta version with a restricted group of participants and is now being tested in a scenario more similar to that of its competitors.

