SpaceX wants to recover its Super Heavy rocket thanks to its launch tower

The first stage, Super Heavy Booster, should take off for low-level flight in “a few months” according to Elon Musk. SpaceX hopes to be able to recover it intact, with the objective of conquering Mars.

SpaceX has now accustomed us to recovering its launchers with impressive regularity. Elon Musk’s company will soon try a different approach for its next landing, however.

We’re going to try to catch the Super Heavy Booster with the launch tower arm, using the grid fins to take the load – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2020

As reported TechCrunch, Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he wanted future boosters to be reusable. This will involve “capturing” its Super Heavy Booster first stage – currently under development – using the launch tower arm which stabilizes the vehicle before take off. For now, the Falcon 9 thrusters are returning to Earth and landing on their own built-in propulsion legs. But, ultimately, the goal is for the Super Heavy to have no legs at all.

A Super Heavy Booter … but more legs

The Super Heavy launch process will still involve using its motors to control the speed of its descent, but it will use the ailerons built into its main body to help control its orientation during flight. The main advantages of this innovative method, which will obviously involve a lot of precision in the maneuvers, are the savings: the SpaceX rocket will be cheaper and less heavy. Elon Musk even specifies that he hopes, by perfectly repositioning the booster, that his rocket will be ready to refuel and take off again within an hour.

2020/2021, a pivotal year

This improvement in the launch and recovery processors is one more step towards the realization of Elon Musk’s new Starship ship. With this new generation of reusable rocket, he wants to take humans to Mars, even colonize it. Ultimately, he wants this spacecraft to perform regular and frequent flights.

This is why many prototype spaceships are currently being built and tested in Boca Chica, Texas. Elon Musk announced recently, on Twitter, that he intended to begin flight tests of this component of the launch system in ” some months “. 2020 was a year full of innovation for SpaceX, 2021 promises to be even more amazing.

Source : TechCrunch