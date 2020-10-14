Speeding up boot: Windows 10 Insider now alerts when an app will start with the system

Windows 10 is the operating system most used in the world on computers, but unfortunately it still has some serious problems for many users, one of them is the slow to start the system on some machines with more modest hardware. In order to solve part of the problem, Microsoft has added a warning that can help users better control what starts when their computer is turned on.

The option was found by Bleepingcomputer and reported today by them on the latest Windows 10 Build Insider. The alert is shown when an application registers to start automatically with the system, which can cause some slowdown when turning on the computer. See how it looks:

A notification is displayed in the corner of the screen and when you tap on it you are directed to the Settings where it is possible to disable the startup of the application in question.

However, it is worth saying that the novelty has its limitations, according to Jen Gentleman, senior community manager at Microsoft: the alert is only given for applications. Thus, only those that appear in the menu will be cited:

Settings> Applications> Startup

Gentleman also points out that programs added via RunOnce, Services and Scheduled Tasks will not be affected and will not be included in the alerts.