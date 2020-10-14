Home Technology Tech news Speeding up boot: Windows 10 Insider now alerts when an app will...
TechnologyTech news

Speeding up boot: Windows 10 Insider now alerts when an app will start with the system

By kenyan

Windows 10 is the operating system most used in the world on computers, but unfortunately it still has some serious problems for many users, one of them is the slow to start the system on some machines with more modest hardware. In order to solve part of the problem, Microsoft has added a warning that can help users better control what starts when their computer is turned on.

The option was found by Bleepingcomputer and reported today by them on the latest Windows 10 Build Insider. The alert is shown when an application registers to start automatically with the system, which can cause some slowdown when turning on the computer. See how it looks:

A notification is displayed in the corner of the screen and when you tap on it you are directed to the Settings where it is possible to disable the startup of the application in question.

However, it is worth saying that the novelty has its limitations, according to Jen Gentleman, senior community manager at Microsoft: the alert is only given for applications. Thus, only those that appear in the menu will be cited:

  • Settings> Applications> Startup

Gentleman also points out that programs added via RunOnce, Services and Scheduled Tasks will not be affected and will not be included in the alerts.

It is worth saying that not having the Insider version of Windows 10 2004 does not mean that you are unprotected or simply cannot manage what connects with your computer. To do this, simply tap on the Taskbar with the right mouse button and then on Task Manager and disable the programs that you do not want to start with Windows on the Startup tab.

Finally, let’s not forget that Windows received the block against unwanted applications in the May Update.

Related news

Tech news

How to configure YouTube to follow the dark / light mode of the browser

kenyan -
Dark mode is an option that gains more and more strength between applications and interfaces. Very popular in mobile applications, the theme...
Read more
Tech news

OnePlus 7 line has confirmed update to Android 11 later this year

kenyan -
After starting to release the stable version of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese company...
Read more
Tech news

Astronomers announce discovery of 24 new planets “better than Earth”

kenyan -
Scientists around the world were taken by surprise when a recent survey conducted on Venus detected the presence of phosphine, a gas commonly associated...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

Samsung teases Huawei with Google services and discount for those who...

Tech news kenyan -
In search of winning over former users or even owners of the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung is launching a promotion that guarantees £ 350...
Read more

Songs uploaded to YouTube Music can now be streamed to smart...

Tech news kenyan -
A few months ago, Google began to allow the migration of various content from Play Music to YouTube Music, in order to make the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke