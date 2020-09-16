Home Technology Tech news Spider-Man: Miles Morales shows more of the visual and history in gameplay...
Spider-Man: Miles Morales shows more of the visual and history in gameplay released for PS5

By kenyan

During the event showcase from Sony, dedicated to the future PlayStation 5 console, the Japanese manufacturer released the gameplay video for Spider-Man: Miles Morales – which had already confirmed support for Ray Tracing since mid-August.

The game created by Insomniac Games showed more of its history and graphics. Altogether, the recording has 5 minutes to show the gameplay of the game. You can watch the following details:

The video shows Miles Morales while following in the footsteps of Peter Parker, as he understands how his powers work. He saves countless people from a falling bridge, after fighting bandits.

The scene recalls an excerpt from the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, in which the hero uses his webs to join a broken ship in half. In the case of the game, the act occurs when Morales tries to unite the two parts of the bridge.

The title was executed in performance mode with 4K resolution at 60 fps, in addition to using Ray Tracing technology, to give more realism to images through effects with lights and shadows – the Detective TudoCelular column has already explained more about this feature.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to be announced by the end of this year 2020, but without a specific date disclosed.

What do you expect from the new Marvel superhero game? Tell us your opinion in the comments area.

