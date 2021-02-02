Spot robot dog gains automatic battery recharge and control via web

Spot, the robot dog of Boston Dynamics, has just gained some resources that make it less dependent on close monitoring of humans. The main highlight is the new interface Scout, which allows remote control of the robot, and there is also a version “Enterprise” of the quadruped with automatic battery recharge.

The news is especially encouraging for those who intend to use Spot to monitor environments (of course: if you have a company that can justify the purchase of the $ 74,500 robot).

The Scout interface works with old robots (Spot Explorer) and the new Enterprise versions (which in addition to automatic loading, bring improvements in the CPU and wireless connectivity). While the Explorer edition has a range of up to 1.5 hours, the new robots can “live” in an environment with an indefinite charging station.

The recharge process works with the help of markers similar to QR codes. Spotting them through cameras, Spot knows how to position itself to contact the support connectors. The station also has a wired internet connection, for faster and more reliable data upload.

This, together with the most advanced and intelligent interface, is expected to allow Spot to be used as an alternative to sending humans to missions in remote or potentially dangerous locations.

For those unfamiliar, Spot weighs 32.5 kg and can carry loads of up to 14 kg in temperatures from -20ºC to 45ºC (that is, it may not survive the summer in Rio de Janeiro). The quadruped reaches speeds of up to 5.76 km / h and is able to walk in rough terrain, in addition to being resistant to rain splashes.

Controlling a robot dog

With the Scout interface, Spot can be controlled remotely with Bluetooth game controls or by keyboard, using the WASD key layout. The system allows you to use the arrows to navigate between the four cameras, providing a view from all sides, including a terrain mode to show the top-down area of ​​the robot.

The software has a “click to go” feature that allows you to touch a point for the dog to walk to it. The machine also has several sensors that prevent it from falling from “stupid” situations, such as hitting walls, for example. To climb more than one flight of stairs, it is still necessary to activate a specific mode manually.

Spot is also getting a new robotic arm that allows it to grab, lift and carry various objects, but it is not yet integrated with Scout, which is still a limitation for the robot dog to physically interact with the environment.

In the future, the machine must be able to pull levers and manipulate valves while the operator is thousands of miles away. To date, according to Boston Dynamics, there are more than 400 Spot robots around the world.

And if you haven’t seen the episode “Metalhead”, from Black Mirror, it’s worth watching to know what we’re talking about.

With information: The Verge and TechCrunch