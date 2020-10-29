Spotify exceeds 300 million users, but suffers loss

Spotify grew in active users per month and also in subscribers, but that did not prevent the loss of 101 million euros

Spotify released its results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday (29), with very generous numbers. What draws the most attention is the growth of approximately 29% in the monthly base of active users, surpassing the mark of 300 million of them when compared to the same quarter of last year.

Spotify on iPhone (Image: André Fogaça / Tecnoblog)

In total there are 320 million active users per month, while the number of subscribers to the music streaming service was 144 million; an increase of 27% also compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The document with the financial results points to the launch in Russia as one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of active users per month. “Notably, some of our more mature regions have shown accelerated growth in the number of users, our advertising sector has grown again and the recent launch in Russia and 12 other nearby markets released pent-up demand, adding a useful accelerator to our results,” he says Spotify to shareholders.

Spotify also claims that it already has 1.9 million podcasts on the platform, almost 27% more than in the previous quarter. The document says that 22% of all 320 million monthly users have interacted in some way with a podcast in the past three months.

Good numbers, but Spotify lost money

Many millions in new users and new payers, but the good numbers have not stopped Spotify from losing money. The company’s report points to a loss of 101 million euros, which is bad close to the profit of 241 million euros in the same period last year. On the other hand, in the previous quarter, the loss was 356 million euros.

With information: Spotify.