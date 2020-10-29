Home Technology Tech news Spotify exceeds 300 million users, but suffers loss
TechnologyTech news

Spotify exceeds 300 million users, but suffers loss

By kenyan

Spotify grew in active users per month and also in subscribers, but that did not prevent the loss of 101 million euros

Spotify released its results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday (29), with very generous numbers. What draws the most attention is the growth of approximately 29% in the monthly base of active users, surpassing the mark of 300 million of them when compared to the same quarter of last year.

Spotify on iPhone (Image: André Fogaça / Tecnoblog)

In total there are 320 million active users per month, while the number of subscribers to the music streaming service was 144 million; an increase of 27% also compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The document with the financial results points to the launch in Russia as one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of active users per month. “Notably, some of our more mature regions have shown accelerated growth in the number of users, our advertising sector has grown again and the recent launch in Russia and 12 other nearby markets released pent-up demand, adding a useful accelerator to our results,” he says Spotify to shareholders.

Spotify also claims that it already has 1.9 million podcasts on the platform, almost 27% more than in the previous quarter. The document says that 22% of all 320 million monthly users have interacted in some way with a podcast in the past three months.

Good numbers, but Spotify lost money

Many millions in new users and new payers, but the good numbers have not stopped Spotify from losing money. The company’s report points to a loss of 101 million euros, which is bad close to the profit of 241 million euros in the same period last year. On the other hand, in the previous quarter, the loss was 356 million euros.

With information: Spotify.

Related news

Tech news

Apple sees strong rise in Macs and iPads in quarter without iPhone 12

kenyan -
Apple released financial results; iPhones sales plummeted 20%, but services, Macs and iPads offset the drop The financial result of Apple for the third...
Read more
Tech news

Far Cry 6 and new Rainbow Six are postponed; Ubisoft blames pandemic

kenyan -
Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine will be released between April and September 2021; Ubisoft faces challenges caused by COVID-19 THE Ubisoft decided...
Read more
Tech news

YouTube Music finally lets you hide liked songs on YouTube

kenyan -
The new adjustment within YouTube Music can empty the "I like" playlist, but the attitude can be reversed without difficulty YouTube Music started to provide...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

Chinese to be deported over multi-million SGR scam

News Connie Mukenyi -
Three Chinese nationals are facing deportation after a Mombasa court found them guilty in a multi-million SGR scam. Edna Nyaloti, Mombasa Chief magistrate, on Wednesday...
Read more

NMS boss Hadi confirms launch date for Nairobi commuter trains

Business Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi has noted that Nairobi Commuter Trains will start operations at the start of next month, November 2020. Speaking...
Read more

Moses Kuria warns President Uhuru against having contested BBI process, claims...

News Alfred Kiura -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta against listening to those who are pushing for a contested process to...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke