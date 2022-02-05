Spotify has no idea when the HiFi plan, promised for 2021, will launch

Spotify’s long-awaited HiFi plan, with no loss of streaming quality, should still take some time to arrive. This week, the platform’s CEO, Daniel Ek, confirmed that the company is not yet ready to launch the feature due to licensing issues.

“Several features that we have announced and especially those that are related to music and end up in licensing negotiations. So I can’t really announce anything specific about it, other than to say that we’re in constant talks with our partners to bring this to market.” said Ek.

In February 2021, Spotify announced plans to launch the new HiFi subscription service, promising not to undergo compression that would reduce sound quality, in the same year, but failed to deliver.

The company did not provide further pricing details for the unreleased plan, but said it would cost more than the regular Premium subscription. The factor could be complicating the company against competitors, since Amazon and Apple, for example, do not charge any extra fees for the HiFi service.

Competitors come out ahead

In addition to falling behind Apple Music with the lack of Audio Lossless support, Spotify also lacks assistance for Spatial Audio, another feature launched on Apple’s music streaming service last year. The function adds support for songs mixed in Dolby Atmos and allows users to listen to any track in 360-degree audio.

Meanwhile, Amazon launched its Amazon Music HD subscription tier with lossless audio streaming in 2019 for an additional $5 per month. However, in May of last year, the company made Amazon Music HD available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost.

Despite being the most popular app today and being way ahead of competitors in terms of market, the lack of HiFi audio still puts Spotify behind Apple, Amazon and Tidal in terms of audio quality.