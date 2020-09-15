Spotify makes it easy to share favorite songs and podcasts; check out

Spotify announced a new feature to help show on social media which songs and podcasts are always on your mind. “My Favorites of Life” creates with a click a list of five favorite songs or podcast episodes available on the platform. The result can be shared on your social networks and is available to users of paid and free plans.

Generated image can be shared on apps and social networks (image: Spotify)

The new feature can be accessed in the “Home” section of the app, under the “My Favorite of Life” option. When opening the news, just choose your favorite songs or podcasts, then tap the “Share” button and then indicate which social network to share the list on.

The list is generated in the form of an image, which can also be distributed in messaging apps like WhatsApp. Spotify released some examples of lists created by celebrities. Check out:

Vanessa Hudgens’ list includes hits from different decades (image: Spotify)

The initiative is part of the campaign: “Music, Meet Podcasts”, which aims to promote that the service is more than just a service for listening to music.



+1