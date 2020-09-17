Home Technology Tech news Spotify starts testing music playback right from Apple Watch
It seems that Spotify does not want to let users of Apple devices be affected by the constant conflict that surrounds the two companies, with the Cupertino giant being accused by the company of “limiting competition” with other streaming services when announcing the Apple One , which brings together some of its main services in a single subscription.

That’s because, according to reports, the Spotify app for Apple Watch started to receive support for playing music straight from the wrist, instead of simply serving as a control of what is played on the iPhone, as it has been since it arrived on apple wearables. in 2018.

With this, Apple Watch owners can play the songs directly on the accessory, through their built-in speakers or transmit them to other external devices, such as speakers or bluetooth headsets, for example.

However, it is important to note that this supposed update of Spotify for apple watches was identified, in the wearable itself, as a beta version, as can be seen in some images published on Reddit. This indicates that the function is still being tested by the company and, consequently, has been released to a very limited number of users.

Despite the novelty, some of the lucky ones who have already received the update reported that, so far, the application does not have support for listening to music offline, and it is necessary to maintain a constant connection to the internet to play the media.

It is worth remembering that the streaming application received support for voice commands with Siri on apple watches in April of this year, another addition well accepted by users of the gadget.

