Square Enix at E3 2021 | Where to watch, what time it starts and what to expect

Square Enix comes to this E3 2021 with a list full of games and the promise of a few more news. The studio continues on the momentum of the resumption of franchises Final Fantasy and Dragon quest, but also bet on other projects to show that it is capable of pleasing different types of audiences. Whether for its Japanese or Western division, the promise is a very varied presentation.

It is worth remembering that Square recently returned to having its own conference. Until then, she only participated in Sony and Microsoft events to show her games. Now, without having to share the stage with other companies, you have more time to better detail your news. But what’s next?

Where to attend the Square Enix conference?

Square Enix’s conference at E3 2021 will take place on June 13th at 4:15 pm, Brasília time. The broadcast is expected to last about 40 minutes and will be carried by the company’s YouTube and Twitch. To make it easier, check the following links:

What to expect?

For starters, hold your tempers in relation to Final Fantasy. Although everyone is looking forward to the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the chances of getting any news about it are pretty slim — not least because it just won a PlayStation 5 version with an exclusive DLC.

Already Final Fantasy XVI it might even appear, if only in an unpublished trailer to show that development is advancing and that soon it should reach the PlayStation 5. Gameplay scenes or a release date are already riskier bets.

On the other hand, a recent rumor pointed out that Square Enix would be working together with Team Ninja, responsible for the games in the series. Nioh, to bring Final Fantasy Origin. This game, according to rumors, would be something more like dark souls and bloodborne, but within the universe of the RPG franchise.

Still in her Japanese division, she recently announced two new Dragon quest. The first one is Dragon Quest XII: The Flame of Fate, the new chapter of the renowned series that had only one logo released, and E3 is the ideal stage to bring some more details about the story and its characters. And taking into account the success of DQ XI, using the fair to show these new things is completely understandable.

Also, it has Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which maintains Square Enix’s tradition of creating strange names, but remakes one of the most classic games in the franchise. In this case, she had already shown some images, but didn’t reveal platform or release date. Is something coming up there?

Already Babylon’s Fall it is a certainty. The title has been missing for a long time and now we’ll finally know more details about it. So far, all that’s been said is that it’s being developed by Platinum Games — same as Nier Automata — and brings a frenetic combat style that mixes medieval and modern elements.

E3 2021 should also be the stage for more news from Forspoken. Once known as Project Aya, the game made a big impression when it was unveiled for the PlayStation 5 and since then no one has ever heard of it. Given that it’s slated to be released in 2022, it’s almost certainly a presence at this presentation.

But guaranteed is Life is Strange: True Colors. The new installment of the Dontnod series arrives in September, so you can be sure we’re going to have a lot of time dedicated to it. And it is possible that we have more information from Life is Strange Remastered Collection on the rocks.

The conference should still have more details on the DLC from Marvel’s Avengers. As the name suggests, Black Panther – War for Wakanda will introduce the Black Panther and lead players into the fictional character realm.

Finally, there is the promise of a new game from Eidos Montreal. We don’t know what it could be, but the studio has the series in its curriculum Deus Ex and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Will it be a sequel to one of these games or something new? Well, let’s find out next Sunday.