Stadia Connect: Google already has date for new digital event on gaming service

Google already has a date to show more stadia news to the public: July 14. On that date, the search giant will digitally make its new Google Stadia Connect, compact with updates and revelations about the cloud gaming service.

Made official in March last year, Stadia is already a reality in countries such as the United States and Canada. However, it still falls short of the promises that the company has made regarding its features, such as integration with YouTube and a great compatibility with the most diverse devices on the market.

The next Stadia Connect takes place within the Summer Game Fest event, which has been targeted by the gaming industry as a good alternative to give stage to their work in times of canceled E3.

On what will be the news, we can assume that the search giant will once again show the power of its partnerships by showing new games that will be supported soon in the service. It is also possible that the company is finally ready to present many of the innovations it is owed since the launch of the platform, such as the shared saves function.

Still unavailable in Brazil, Stadia has arrived strongly in the international market and is vying for market with solutions such as Microsoft’s xCloud, and even Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

In Brazil, an interesting way to play high-complexity graphics or PC titles is using Steam Link, which allows computer gaming to be mirrored to a smart TV, tablet or smartphone on the same Wi-Fi network, with the user performing the commands via a Bluetooth joystick.

And you, what are your expectations for the next Stadia Connect? Tell us in the comments!

