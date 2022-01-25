Star Wars Comic Will Reveal Why Darth Vader Really Betrayed the Empire

When Darth Vader turned on Emperor Palpatine at the end of the movie Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it was clear that it was to defend his son Luke Skywalker in the confrontation between the two. But the comics Star Wars have shown that Vader’s dissatisfaction with the “boss” had been going on for some time. It’s something we see again in Star Wars: Darth Vader 22, HQ that had its preview released by Marvel.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The upcoming comic book will be written by Greg Pak with art by Raffaele Ienco and cover by Paul Renaud, and is expected to release in April. In it, the Sith are taking on the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, as seen in the miniseries Crimson Reign. But the preview makes a curious suggestion: “But is your target the Crimson Dawn or the Empire itself? And where does that leave the heroes and assassins who fought by your side? Plus a shocking revelation that cuts to the core of the Dark Lord’s dark heart! “

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In short, the issue should address Vader’s degree of loyalty to the Empire at the time of the story, which takes place in the chronology between the films. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Remember that even in the movies, the Sith lord was already talking about ruling the galaxy, and he invited Luke to support him in this one—probably to join forces and turn against Palpatine, with the apprentice becoming master.

In this same magazine, we saw that the Emperor hired Bestoon’s assassin Ochi to eliminate Vader, but Vader defeated him and turned him into his own personal servant. On a trip to the Sith planet of Exegol, in Star Wars: Darth Vader #11, Vader got his first opportunity to exact revenge on the Emperor, by launching a tentacled creature at the master. This one, however, defeated the monster with little effort.

The new HQs Star Wars could weaken Anakin Skywalker’s return to the light side we’ve seen in the movies, by reducing the importance of Luke’s figure to convincing his father. After all, the stories show that the Sith had good reason to turn against Darth Sidious even if Luke didn’t join him. But on the other hand, we see that the right opportunity to betray Palpatine has not yet occurred, as he lacks the right support – and at this point in the events we know it was supposed to be his son.