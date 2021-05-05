Star Wars | Disney unveils realistic lightsaber video for resort opening

Having a lightsaber that looks a lot like the ones we see in the movies Star Wars it is the dream of many fans. Some enthusiasts always create their homemade versions and some brands even launched toy versions. While the former tend to be dangerous, toy (or even collector’s) versions often demand a lot of our imagination. Disney’s new lightsaber, however, looks incredibly perfect.

The piece was first unveiled in April during a private event, but only images had leaked so far. The Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development product ended up connected to a 2018 patent, which would indicate the operation of the “realistic” lightsaber.

The description shared by Gizmodo points to the following structure: “two expandable strips of plastic, which act as measuring tapes, are extended by a motor and curled up to create a cylinder with a strip of LEDs in the middle to create the glow.”

For those who already want to scour the internet looking for the pre-sale of this beauty, bad news. The lightsaber announcement came as a gift to anyone waiting for the opening of the themed luxury hotel Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, scheduled for this year.

Disney Parks, however, reported that the opening was postponed to 2022. The announcement was accompanied by the release of a video that makes us even more curious about the experience and the announcement of when the first lightsabers will be seen: “Guests who experience the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser they will be the first to see it in action ”.