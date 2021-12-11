Startup Launches Free IT Professional Recruitment Program

StarHire365, startup of Irish educational group Seda, is launching a free recruiting program for other startups with information technology (IT) jobs. The initiative wants to help these companies to obtain better professionals for their teams.

Interested companies must fill in this form informing the startup’s profile, area of ​​expertise and are looking for professionals who work in person, remotely or in the hybrid model, among other information. In total, 25 startups will be selected for the program. The application deadline is December 31st.

According to Vanderlei Abrantes, co-founder of StarHire365, the idea is for startups to find highly qualified professionals. “Currently, many depend only on nominations and the dissemination of vacancies on social networks to find candidates, which is not always enough. This lack of resources to hire ends up harming the growth of these companies”, he reports.

The evaluation criterion, according to Abrantes, will be the proximity of the company’s performance profile with that of StarHire365’s student base and connections. “We also have a strong connection with professionals who are already in the market. There are two sources of hiring, to make this search even easier”, he explains.

The executive gives a tip for startups to increase their chances of getting more competent professionals: give them a chance to work from home. “The possibility of remote work has been one of the biggest attractions for IT professionals, increasing the chances of attracting good candidates”, he emphasizes.