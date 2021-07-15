Steam Deck is revealed; check prices, specifications and more

Valve announced this Thursday (17) the Steam Deck, the company’s new portable PC gamer. The device will be released in December 2021 and will start at $399. The specs and other details have already been revealed, check out below.

Valve itself is calling the Steam Deck a portable PC — not a portable console. The device’s proposal, according to the company, is to make the entire library of Steam games available in a “powerful and convenient” device, so that you can play wherever and whenever you want. According to the official website, the device “runs the latest AAA games — and runs them pretty well.”

Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021. Learn more at https://t.co/ZOTx3KUCVK and book yours tomorrow. #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/jcgbaKfT9c — Steam (@Steam) July 15, 2021

Availability and pricing

Initially, Valve’s portable PC will arrive in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom — the company promises that more regions will be included in the launch in 2022. The device will have three model options, with different prices and benefits:

$399 Steam Deck: with 64GB eMMC internal storage; includes a protective case for the device.

$529 Steam Deck: 256GB NVMe SSD; faster storage; protective case; unique Steam Community profile bundle;

$649 Steam Deck: 512GB NVMe SSD; option with the fastest storage; premium and anti-reflective protective film; exclusive case; unique Steam Community profile bundle; unique virtual keyboard theme

Steam Deck Specifications

Processor: AMD APU

AMD APU CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32) APU Power: 4-15W

4-15W RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s) Storage: 64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2×1); 256GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3×4); 512GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3×4). All models include a high-speed microSD slot.

This news is in development…