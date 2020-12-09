Home Technology Tech news Steam officially supports DualSense, the controller for the PlayStation 5
TechnologyTech news

Steam officially supports DualSense, the controller for the PlayStation 5

By kenyan

So far in the testing phase on Steam, support for the new Sony controller by Steam is now official. The management of Xbox Series controllers is also improved, by the way.

There you have a new reason not to let go of your DualSense. Steam officially supports the PlayStation 5 controller in compatible games on its platform. For a few weeks now, developers have had access to the tools that allow you to implement the right pieces of code, provided by Valve, so that the DualSense is recognized in their game through the Steam software client. Client that must be updated today to take advantage of a whole range of new features and bug fixes.

As we mentioned when this feature was still in the testing phase, several features and peculiarities of the Sony controller can be easily exploited by the developers if they wish: the touch surface, the light strips, the gyroscope, etc. The recent games from the Sony game library as well as a few others are already optimized to manage DualSense well.

Aymeric Siméon / 01net.com – By the way, if we go by the capture we made on our own client (above), it seems that the Microsoft controller for Xbox Series is also entitled to some attention: until now, some games recognized it not as one and the same controller but as two different peripherals. Embarrassing.

