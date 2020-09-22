Still mysterious object could become a mini Earth moon in October; understand!

Sometimes, our planet gets a small natural satellite, which astronomers often call a mini moon. They are much smaller objects than our familiar Moon, captured by the Earth’s gravitational force. In 2016, for example, we found the 2016 HO3 mini-moon and, in early 2020, the 2020 CD3 was discovered just before it left us. Now, the researchers have detected yet another object that will eventually become a mini moon, and have called it 2020 SO.

These mini-moons are so small that they can take a long time to be detected. In the case of 2020 CD3, for example, the object was already orbiting the Earth about three years ago when it was finally discovered. However, with 2020 SO it was a little different: it has not yet arrived here, but it has already been detected by astronomers, who were able to estimate its orbit.

Through observations of the object, scientists were able to trace its future trajectory as it approaches Earth. According to these projections, he is expected to arrive here in October this year, and will be captured by Earth’s gravity until May 2021, when he will be hurled back into interplanetary space, free to travel to other corners of the Solar System.

But what object would that be? Considering the observed data, the researchers consider that it may not be an asteroid. It is that it moves in an orbit similar to that of the Earth and approaches at low speed, and this indicates that, perhaps, it is an object made by us, human beings. That is, although the 2020 SO has been classified as an Apollo-type asteroid, it may actually be a space junk left by some of our missions.

Asteroid 2020 SO may get captured by Earth from Oct 2020 – May 2021. Current nominal trajectory shows shows capture through L2, and escape through L1. Highly-chaotic path, so be prepared for lots of revisions as new observations come in.

There is still no confirmation of the true nature of this object, so we will have to wait for the next observations to know exactly what it is about. Objects that came from the Moon, for example, may also approach very slowly, but scientists have noticed that the speed of the 2020 SO is even slower, indicating that it could be a rocket piece.

Paul Chodas of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory thinks that it could be a discarded part of a rocket that sent an experimental cargo called Surveyor 2 to the Moon in September 1966. The idea is in line with the estimated size of the object 2020 SO, which is between 6.4 and 14 meters long, while the 1966 rocket Centauro stage measures 12.68 meters.

But, to confirm the hypothesis that our future mini moon is really space junk, it will be necessary to make more observations, which will be much more accurate on December 1, when it is only 50,000 kilometers away. At this point, it will be possible to use spectroscopy to learn more about the texture of the object, whether it is painted or if it has perforations. If we discover that it is not something done by human beings, it means that perhaps we have something strange approaching.

