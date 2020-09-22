Home Technology Tech news Still mysterious object could become a mini Earth moon in October; ...
TechnologyTech news

Still mysterious object could become a mini Earth moon in October; understand!

By kenyan

Sometimes, our planet gets a small natural satellite, which astronomers often call a mini moon. They are much smaller objects than our familiar Moon, captured by the Earth’s gravitational force. In 2016, for example, we found the 2016 HO3 mini-moon and, in early 2020, the 2020 CD3 was discovered just before it left us. Now, the researchers have detected yet another object that will eventually become a mini moon, and have called it 2020 SO.

These mini-moons are so small that they can take a long time to be detected. In the case of 2020 CD3, for example, the object was already orbiting the Earth about three years ago when it was finally discovered. However, with 2020 SO it was a little different: it has not yet arrived here, but it has already been detected by astronomers, who were able to estimate its orbit.

Through observations of the object, scientists were able to trace its future trajectory as it approaches Earth. According to these projections, he is expected to arrive here in October this year, and will be captured by Earth’s gravity until May 2021, when he will be hurled back into interplanetary space, free to travel to other corners of the Solar System.

But what object would that be? Considering the observed data, the researchers consider that it may not be an asteroid. It is that it moves in an orbit similar to that of the Earth and approaches at low speed, and this indicates that, perhaps, it is an object made by us, human beings. That is, although the 2020 SO has been classified as an Apollo-type asteroid, it may actually be a space junk left by some of our missions.

There is still no confirmation of the true nature of this object, so we will have to wait for the next observations to know exactly what it is about. Objects that came from the Moon, for example, may also approach very slowly, but scientists have noticed that the speed of the 2020 SO is even slower, indicating that it could be a rocket piece.

Paul Chodas of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory thinks that it could be a discarded part of a rocket that sent an experimental cargo called Surveyor 2 to the Moon in September 1966. The idea is in line with the estimated size of the object 2020 SO, which is between 6.4 and 14 meters long, while the 1966 rocket Centauro stage measures 12.68 meters.

But, to confirm the hypothesis that our future mini moon is really space junk, it will be necessary to make more observations, which will be much more accurate on December 1, when it is only 50,000 kilometers away. At this point, it will be possible to use spectroscopy to learn more about the texture of the object, whether it is painted or if it has perforations. If we discover that it is not something done by human beings, it means that perhaps we have something strange approaching.

Source: Sciencie Alert

Related news

Tech news

Vivo Watch announced with two design options, battery for up to 18 days and high price

kenyan -
The first smart watch from the Chinese manufacturer vivo was announced on Tuesday, 22. Simply called vivo Watch, the product has two models of...
Read more
Tech news

Windows 10: Microsoft announces operating system news for developers

kenyan -
Windows 10 will receive several new features with the next 20H2 update that is now coming for Insiders and developers received even more resources...
Read more
Tech news

Sky Replacement: Photoshop will have a tool that exchanges sky through artificial intelligence

kenyan -
Adobe has announced that Photoshop will receive an update that will make it possible to creatively play with the sky in photographs. The novelty will...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,543FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Agreement to make Coronavac vaccine available in SUS may happen on...

Tech news kenyan -
With the pandemic increasingly worrying, a light at the end of the tunnel has been the development of vaccine candidates who can help...
Read more

Spotify attacks Apple One launch and could lead antitrust case

Tech news kenyan -
During yesterday's event (15), Apple introduced the long-awaited "Apple One" service to the world. The novelty brings together all the subscriptions offered by...
Read more

Controversy! Chinese doctor says coronavirus was created in a laboratory

Tech news kenyan -
Earlier this week, a North American study stated that the hypothesis that a next pandemic could be caused by a virus created in...
Read more

Space tourism: Virgin Galactic to make new test flight in October

Tech news kenyan -
Virgin Galactic, a space tourism company, has already carried out some tests with the SpaceShipTwo vehicle in 2018 and 2019. Now, according to...
Read more

Watch Dogs: Legion has PC requirements revealed by Ubisoft

Tech news kenyan -
Launching on October 29, the game Watch Dogs: Legion had officially revealed by Ubisoft what settings will be required to run the new title...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke