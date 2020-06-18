Home Technology news Stock of Mi Band 5 in China is sold out in the...
Technologynews

Stock of Mi Band 5 in China is sold out in the first hours of sale

By kenyan

Last week Xiaomi announced the new generation of its famous smartbands, the Mi Band 5. The new wristband comes to market with an AMOLED color display – just like its previous version – slightly larger and with a version supported for approximation payments with the NFC sensor.

And a week after its official announcement, the Chinese smart bracelet was finally made available for sale in its home country today, June 18. And with only a few hours of sale it showed why it is one of xiaomi’s most darling products since past generations and has already had its stock exhausted, according to reports.

The bracelet was already announced with two versions, contrary to what happened in the last generation. The simplest edition is marketed in China for ¥ 189, which is equivalent to approximately R$ 142.60 in direct conversion and without considering import fees and taxes.

The more “complete” version has NFC and, in fact, this is the only feature that differentiates the two products. This edition reaches the Chinese market for ¥ 229, approximately R$ 172.78 in direct conversion.

The version with the approach sensor, which makes it easier to make payment on machines just by touching the bracelet on the device, although more expensive, is the most sought after product in xiaomi’s product line.

So far there are no more precise details on the launch of wereable for the global market, as well as there are no official price predictions but, according to a tweet from Xiaomi, it is likely to arrive next month.

So, are you looking forward to the arrival of Mi Band 5 in Brazil? Tell us in the space below which version you intend to buy.

Related news

news

ZTE: shares soar above 20% after company unveils massive production of 7nm chips

kenyan -
ZTE was the first Chinese mobile phone manufacturer to feel what sanctions by the United States can do with its name. However, in recent...
Read more
news

You can play! West of Dead becomes available for Xbox One and PC platforms

kenyan -
This Thursday (18), a new shooting game option became available to Xbox One and PC games. West of Dead arrives with elements of Roguelike...
Read more
news

Portal Plans helps you find the best internet for you

kenyan -
When hiring an internet plan, there is always that question: what is the ideal package to meet my needs? With so many different operators...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: Pfizer promises Covid-19 vaccine available in October

In human trials since the end of April this year, Pfizer promises to have the much-desired Covid-19 vaccine ready by 2020. In an interview...
Read more
newskenyan -

Asteroid of 300 meters will pass near the earth on the...

Occasionally there are several satellites that, in their natural trajectory, approach the earth. One of the last, for example, was a small rocky body...
Read more
newskenyan -

NASA releases test video in which it sets fire to a...

Update on 06/16/20 - BB Last month NASA announced it would set fire to a spacecraft sent into space to "see what happens." Although rather...
Read more
newskenyan -

Close! Gmail begins processing Google Meet video calls in new update

And Google follows in its attempt to placate its video calling tools. We saw that already a few months ago Samsung phones began to...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,483FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Candidates expected to sit for National Exams in April 2021 if...

News Stanley Kasee -
Class 8 and form four candidates are likely going to sit for their KCPE and KCSE examinations respectively in April next year. This is after...
Read more

Kenyans call for justice to be served after DJ Evolve is...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans have called for justice to be served for B-club’s in house DJ, Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve after a video surfaced...
Read more

Government announces plan to deal with increasing teenage pregnancies

News Stanley Kasee -
The government, through the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, has announced a plan to block explicit content in the country in...
Read more

Kenyans react after Miguna Miguna revokes Raila Odinga swearing-in as People’s...

News Alfred Kiura -
National Resistance Movement leader Canada-based Kenyan lawyer, activist, and politician Miguna Miguna lit up Twitter after he revoked the swearing-in of Orange Democratic Movement...
Read more

New record in infections, deaths as COVID-19 cases rise

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya recorded its highest daily toll of COVID-19 cases after 213 more people tested positive for the virus. The new rise in cases though came...
Read more

Major win for Sonko as Court declares Nairobi Transfer of Functions...

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on the winning side on Thursday 18 June 2020 as the High Court ruled that the Deed of Transfer...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke