Stock of Mi Band 5 in China is sold out in the first hours of sale

Last week Xiaomi announced the new generation of its famous smartbands, the Mi Band 5. The new wristband comes to market with an AMOLED color display – just like its previous version – slightly larger and with a version supported for approximation payments with the NFC sensor.

And a week after its official announcement, the Chinese smart bracelet was finally made available for sale in its home country today, June 18. And with only a few hours of sale it showed why it is one of xiaomi’s most darling products since past generations and has already had its stock exhausted, according to reports.

The bracelet was already announced with two versions, contrary to what happened in the last generation. The simplest edition is marketed in China for ¥ 189, which is equivalent to approximately R$ 142.60 in direct conversion and without considering import fees and taxes.

The more “complete” version has NFC and, in fact, this is the only feature that differentiates the two products. This edition reaches the Chinese market for ¥ 229, approximately R$ 172.78 in direct conversion.

The version with the approach sensor, which makes it easier to make payment on machines just by touching the bracelet on the device, although more expensive, is the most sought after product in xiaomi’s product line.

So far there are no more precise details on the launch of wereable for the global market, as well as there are no official price predictions but, according to a tweet from Xiaomi, it is likely to arrive next month.

So, are you looking forward to the arrival of Mi Band 5 in Brazil? Tell us in the space below which version you intend to buy.