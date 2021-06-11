Stranger Things | Official podcast will tell stories from Robin’s past

While the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things does not reach Netflix, the streaming platform continues to bet on content that enriches its universe. In partnership with Atypical Artists, the company is producing a series of podcasts that will tell more about the past of Robin Buckley, a character who rose to prominence in the third season.

Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkings (Rebel Robin: Surviving the Hawkings, in a free translation) will have its episodes published on the main platforms of the genre and will have a total of six episodes published weekly. The production will serve as complementary material to both the series and the book Stranger Things: Rebel Robin, written by AR Capetta and published by Random House, which hits stores June 29 — same date as the podcast’s premiere.

Scripted and directed by Lauren Shippen (The Bright Sessions), the prelude series has confirmed guest appearances by Maya Hawke (who plays Robin) and Sean Maher (firefly). The actor is expected to play the character known as Mr. Hauser, a professor Robin meets regularly to discuss topics such as philosophy, friendship, independence and the Tom Cruise films released in 1983.

“A coming-of-age story about the difficulties of being different in a small town, Surviving Hawkings explores how learning to be yourself is really the bravest thing we can do, because it brings out the scariest monster of all: the judgment of other people,” describes the official synopsis.

Still no confirmed release date, the fourth season of Stranger Things recently announced the addition of Amybeth McNulty to its cast. Known for starring Anne with an E, the actress will play Vickie, known as a “cool and talkative nerd” who will catch the attention of the protagonists. The forecast is that the new episodes will debut on the streaming platform only sometime in 2022.