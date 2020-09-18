Study shows effects of climate change on astronomical observations

A study by researchers at the University of Cologne, Germany, shows yet another consequence of climate change: it is possible that the effects of global warming are impacting astronomical observations. Through analysis of different parameters, they observed that the increase in temperatures and turbulence in the air make astronomical images less and less clear.

For the study, the researchers sought to investigate the extent to which climate change can affect astronomy and the quality of observations. So, the team focused on the Paranal Observatory in Chile, because the site has several sensors that document the region’s weather conditions, which make up one of the most complete data sets of the last few decades in a virtually untouched location.

Based on the data, astronomers, climate researchers, atmospheric scientists and meteorologists have together identified important meteorological parameters that may impact the quality of astronomical observations, and analyzed the data to check long-term trends to determine the impact of climate change on future observations.

VLT observatory units (Image: reproduction / ESO / G.Hüdepohl (atacamaphoto.com)

Using four examples, they showed how climate change is already affecting – or may still affect – the operation of an astronomical observatory in the future, and used the Very Large Telescope (VLT) as one of them. Among other activities, the team analyzed data on temperature, wind speed, wind direction and water vapor in the atmosphere over a period of a few decades, and found that there was an increase above the world average of temperatures, in addition to blur in the images caused by air turbulence.

Susanne Crewell, a researcher involved in the study, says that “the data showed an increase of 1.5 ° C in temperatures close to the ground during the last decades at the Paranal observatory”. It may seem little, but this is already above world temperatures during the pre-industrial period. In addition, since the telescope’s cooling system was not designed for hot conditions, the quality of the observations ends up being threatened by air turbulence caused by the temperature increase. Still, atmospheric changes occurring rapidly can affect studies of exoplanets, while increases in water vapor in the atmosphere can reduce astronomical signals.

The results of this study are important for astronomers to adapt the observations to the conditions of the environment and, of course, for future projects of large telescopes. Finally, this research also leaves a warning: astronomers are well aware that life on Earth was originated by the coincidence of very rare conditions, and there is no “reserve” planet nearby to be a refuge.

The study was published in Nature Astronomy.

Source: University of Cologne