Home Technology Tech news Study shows effects of climate change on astronomical observations
TechnologyTech news

Study shows effects of climate change on astronomical observations

By kenyan

A study by researchers at the University of Cologne, Germany, shows yet another consequence of climate change: it is possible that the effects of global warming are impacting astronomical observations. Through analysis of different parameters, they observed that the increase in temperatures and turbulence in the air make astronomical images less and less clear.

For the study, the researchers sought to investigate the extent to which climate change can affect astronomy and the quality of observations. So, the team focused on the Paranal Observatory in Chile, because the site has several sensors that document the region’s weather conditions, which make up one of the most complete data sets of the last few decades in a virtually untouched location.

Based on the data, astronomers, climate researchers, atmospheric scientists and meteorologists have together identified important meteorological parameters that may impact the quality of astronomical observations, and analyzed the data to check long-term trends to determine the impact of climate change on future observations.

VLT observatory units (Image: reproduction / ESO / G.Hüdepohl (atacamaphoto.com)

Using four examples, they showed how climate change is already affecting – or may still affect – the operation of an astronomical observatory in the future, and used the Very Large Telescope (VLT) as one of them. Among other activities, the team analyzed data on temperature, wind speed, wind direction and water vapor in the atmosphere over a period of a few decades, and found that there was an increase above the world average of temperatures, in addition to blur in the images caused by air turbulence.

Susanne Crewell, a researcher involved in the study, says that “the data showed an increase of 1.5 ° C in temperatures close to the ground during the last decades at the Paranal observatory”. It may seem little, but this is already above world temperatures during the pre-industrial period. In addition, since the telescope’s cooling system was not designed for hot conditions, the quality of the observations ends up being threatened by air turbulence caused by the temperature increase. Still, atmospheric changes occurring rapidly can affect studies of exoplanets, while increases in water vapor in the atmosphere can reduce astronomical signals.

The results of this study are important for astronomers to adapt the observations to the conditions of the environment and, of course, for future projects of large telescopes. Finally, this research also leaves a warning: astronomers are well aware that life on Earth was originated by the coincidence of very rare conditions, and there is no “reserve” planet nearby to be a refuge.

The study was published in Nature Astronomy.

Source: University of Cologne

Related news

Tech news

But already ?! Apple barely released iOS 14 and cites update 14.2 in new Xcode beta

kenyan -
The final and stable version of iOS 14 was made available this past Wednesday (16) to owners of iPhones, but everything indicates that,...
Read more
Tech news

Oracle and US investors to take majority stake in TikTok

kenyan -
And behold, the tangle may be coming to an end. Oracle and a number of American investors, including Walmart, are expected to...
Read more
Tech news

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leaks images with new spec details

kenyan -
Announced in February of this year, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has made a big impact on the market by offering top-of-the-line specifications at...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,777FansLike
3,537FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Samsung and LG are sued by DivX for alleged breach of...

Tech news kenyan -
However, the latest news involving South Korean manufacturers may end the good momentum achieved by both. Samsung and LG have just been sued...
Read more

COVID-19 may affect the brain, causing delusions and confusion, according to...

Tech news kenyan -
It is no longer a secret that COVID-19 has a certain impact on the brain, something that has already generated research done in...
Read more

Sony A7C leaks images with 24MP full-frame sensor and compact body;...

Tech news kenyan -
Recognized in the most varied market segments, Sony is one of the leading specialists when it comes to image sensors and cameras. Despite...
Read more

Drinking until blacked out may have links to neurodegenerative diseases in...

Tech news kenyan -
If you never drank until you completely blacked out, chances are you have at least had to look after someone who did. ...
Read more

AMD Radeon RX 6000: supposed image of “Big Navi” with leaked...

Tech news kenyan -
Confirming old information, AMD this week announced the launch date of its long-awaited Ryzen 4000 CPU lines, based on the Zen 3 architecture, and...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke