Suicide Squad to have derivative series with John Cena’s Peacemaker on HBO Max

The new Suicide squad is one of the most anticipated films of 2021, not only for its star-studded cast, but also for the exciting preview and footprint of the 1970s war titles. (23) a derivative for HBO Max. Peacemaker, a character played by John Cena, will have a series of action and comedy scripted by Gunn himself on the WarnerMedia streaming platform.

According to a press release, the attraction will have eight episodes, with the pilot and several others directed by Gunn, who is due to make the recordings in early 2021, before his commitments to Guardians of the Galaxy 3 at Marvel Studios. In addition to Gunn and Cena, Peter Safran is listed as an executive producer.

In the comics, the Peacemaker is Christopher Smith, a diplomat who has great skill with weapons and uses his arsenal and tactical movements to “bring peace” to countries at war or led by dictators. The character was created by screenwriter Joe Gill and designer Pat Boyette, with his first appearance in the magazine Fightin ‘5 # 40, in 1966, by Charlton Comics.

His story has a peculiar chapter, involving the acquisition of Charlton by DC, who, in the early 1980s, wanted the new properties with an updated approach, so that they could interact with their traditional characters. As many know, Alan Moore was responsible for the changes, but DC found the result so violent and different that it decided to leave these “revisions” in a corner of their own, known as Watchmen.

John Cena’s Peacemaker and his Watchmen version, here as Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Comedian(Image: Editing / Canaltech / Warner Bros)

Like Blue Beetle, Question, Captain Atom and other Charlton characters, the Peacemaker won an extreme version in Watchmen, as the Comedian. Later, DC incorporated the Peacemaker and the original Charlton troupe into the chronology of traditional heroes in the saga Crisis in the Infinite Landsin the mid 1980s.

DCEU debut in streaming

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to dive into the issues of the current world through the lens of this superhero / supervillain / and the biggest asshole in the world. I’m excited to expand Suicide squad and bring that character from the universe of DC films to the full breadth of a series, ”said Gunn, speaking of the production, which still doesn’t have many details.

What also draws attention in this ad is that, possibly, we will see the Extended Universe DC (or DCEU, for its first time) on the small screens for the first time. Warner Bros. already keeps its DC Multiverse on TV through the Arrowverse and the DC Universe, and although we have seen theaters Flash, Ezra Miller, meeting with the CW Scarlet Corridor, Grant Gustin, there was still no sign of a connection. direct between DCEU films with the company’s attractions in streaming or on TV.

Image: Disclosure / HBO Max

This is an indication that other properties that should be developed on HBO Max, such as Green Lantern and Dark Justice League, can be connected with the plots of cinema – mainly after the reformulation that the Justice League must undergo after the Flash film, which will change the status of the reality of the DCEU chronology.

The news is encouraging for fans, as competitor Marvel Studios is also expanding its shared universe on the small screens with Disney + series, starting in WandaVision, still this year. Peacemaker has no release date on HBO Max.

Source: CBR