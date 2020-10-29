Sun Valley: Microsoft is preparing a new design for Windows 10

bA major update to Microsoft’s operating system should land in the course of 2021. Sun Valley, its code name, should usher in major changes to the design of the Windows 10 interface.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a major update to Windows 10. This refresh, codenamed Sun Valley, should upset the current interface of Microsoft’s OS.

The file explorer, the Start menu or the notification center should thus see their interface modernized. The arrival of this new interface could correspond with the Cobalt update expected for fall 2021.

In internal documents that Windows Central has seen, Microsoft talks about reinvigorating the Windows 10 interface, including modernizing the Windows desktop. The Redmond firm would also rely on certain elements of Windows 10X, while adapting them for desktop use. In addition to the Start menu, file explorer and action center, Sun Valley could also make major changes to the taskbar. For Windows 10 tablet users, Microsoft would be looking at new animations to provide a smoother user experience.

Finally, Microsoft is reportedly planning to extend dark mode support to other interface elements of its operating system in order to provide a slightly more consistent visual experience when users use this display mode. The arrival of Sun Valley should not however destabilize users in their habits. It is also rumored that Microsoft would provide for certain features to switch between the new interface and the old one in order to leave the choice to users.

Source: Windows Central