Super Mquina: Kabum announces drawing of a PC Gamer; see how to participate

By kenyan

Another edition of the Super Machine is being announced today at Kabum. The latest promotion will present a lucky winner with a PlayStation 5 soon and now we have another one to participate. This time the winner will be presented with a state-of-the-art gamer PC with very advanced settings, although Kabum has not yet revealed what they will be.

However, the store says the kit will include the latest in monitor, peripherals, video card, memory, font, gamer chair and even a backpack and a cell phone.

The complete setup will also have a customized cooling system with accessories and lighting to give a special touch to the set.

The giveaway is being supported by Seagate and ASUS and will also be sponsored by several companies directly linked to the computer market such as HyperX, AMD, Corsair, Elgato, Husky Gaming and KaBuM! Smart.


To participate is simple: just download the official Kabum app on Google Play or the AppStore and register. For every R $ 100.00 in purchases at the store you guarantee a coupon to participate. In addition, if you buy a product from one of the brands in the poster above or are Prime Ninja, you guarantee double coupons.

The promotion runs from October 12, 2020 until January 16, 2021, when the draw will be held, but be aware, as orders will only generate coupons until December 31, 2020.

Check the complete regulation on the official website:

Finally, there is one more tip: if you download the official Kabum app and register, you can redeem a free coupon to participate in the promotion in the My Account area where there is a button to access the Super Máquina promotion. However it is worth saying that you must remain with the application installed until the draw or you will lose the coupon.

Finally, let’s remember that TudoCelular always makes a weekly list with the best accessories and promotions in PC Gamer and peripherals, be sure to follow us!

know more

