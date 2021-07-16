Supposed Honor Magic 3 has leaked image with four cameras and 100X zoom

Now fully separated from Huawei, Honor is already working on a true return to the global smartphone market with the arrival of Honor Magic 3, a high-performance cell phone with an announcement date set for August and whose teaser has already revealed part of the design with a large main camera .

Behold, less than a month before its official presentation, the leaker Ben Geskin shared on his Twitter account a suspicious video showing an Honor smartphone and questioning in the description: “Could it be Honor Magic 3?”.

Could it be the HONOR Magic3? pic.twitter.com/jGzSNKtP9d — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) July 15, 2021

In the video, we see the supposed design of Honor’s smartphone, starting on the left side and then revealing the possible rear with a different design than the traditional one, offering a main lens in the center of a large circular glass panel and three additional lenses aligned logo bellow.

Camera details include dual LED flash, microphone hole and a dedicated sensor for laser focus, plus the inscription indicating a “Matrix Camera” with 48MP main sensor, 1/1.5″ size and 100x zoom.

The video released by Geskin was discredited by the leaker Teme (@RODENT950 on Twitter), where he believes it is just a concept for adopting a design that would not be very characteristic of Honor.

The point in question could even be true, since Honor was reusing projects from the time it was commanded by Huawei, such as the launch of Honor 30. Now under a different command, many things can change, including — and still most important — the visual identity of the brand’s high-performance smartphones.

It’s worth noting, however, that the split is still too early for a commercial product to have been designed from scratch in such a short time, and as with Huawei’s Honor 50 line in relation to Huawei’s P50 family, the Magic 3 is likely to have points. in common with other products of its former parent company.

Regardless, whether this is Honor Magic 3, a special edition, a Pro version, Plus or even Pro Plus, more details about the line should come out in the coming weeks with new teasers. In addition, unavoidable leaks are also expected to reveal all the details even before the official announcement a little less than a month from now.