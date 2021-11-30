Swedish hypercar Koenigsegg Jesko to have world’s fastest engine

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has confirmed that its next sports hypercar, the Koenigsegg Jesko, will be equipped with today’s fastest engine, the 5.0 V8 Biturbo flex at 1,622hp (1280hp in gasoline) and 152.96 kgf/m of torque. Lightweight and with brutal acceleration, the propeller has technologies that compensate for the lack of power when compared to other models.

According to the brand, the engine used in the Jesko is practically the same as other vehicles of the brand, such as the Koenigsegg Agera RS, but it brings improvements that make its acceleration faster, such as bigger turbos and new admission, providing greater turns and a much more aggressive behavior . The most impressive thing, however, is its weight: just 12.5kg.

When mated to the special nine-speed Light Speed ​​Transmission transmission, this thruster can now reach 7,800 rpm of spin cut in just 231 milliseconds in the sprint. This is possible because this gear uses a type of intelligent clutch that chooses the best gear for each situation.

How is Koenigsegg Jesko doing?

Named after the brand’s founder’s father, Jesko von Koenigsegg, the Swedish sports hypercar will be a veritable monster and should be named the company’s fastest car when it actually launches. Still without official confirmation, backstage information reveals that its top speed must exceed 480 km/h.

In addition to all this mechanical and technological strength, the Koenigsegg Jesko also has in its DNA fundamental characteristics of a car from the Swedish automaker, such as the construction made of lighter materials and the aerodynamics already seen in its older brothers, such as the aforementioned Agera and Regera, also from the twin-turbo V8 family.

salty price

Koenigsegg Jesko starts at $2.85 million. With only 125 units expected to be manufactured, deliveries of the first units should start in the second half of 2022.