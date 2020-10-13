Home Technology Tech news Swiftkey updated by Microsoft with enhanced support for Android 11
Swiftkey updated by Microsoft with enhanced support for Android 11

By kenyan

SwiftKey is considered by many to be one of the best virtual keyboards available today, and it is extremely common, for example, that it is one of the first apps installed on a new smartphone.

For all its personalization power and features, the app has been gaining more and more space on Android smartphones (although it is also available for iOS), having already reached the mark of 500 thousand installations in the Google app store.

In its newest update on the little green robot platform, it hits the Play Store in version 7.6.5.7, bringing the long-awaited compatibility with Android 11, which was already being implemented since previous versions.

This means that if you own a smartphone from the Pixel line (one of the only models that already have Android 11 stable running), you will now be able to make SwiftKey work on your smartphone without any problem.

THE changelog basically just mentions something like We are preparing for the future – Microsoft SwiftKey is now compatible with Android 11 “

That is, apart from compatibility with the new Google mobile system, we have no other novelty in this new version. SwiftKey can be downloaded for free via the links below.

