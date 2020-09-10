Syncing your computer folders to Google Drive

Looking for an option to sync files from your computer to the cloud? Google Drive is one of the main free options available. Through the Backup and Synchronization software (Mac | Windows), just link a Google account and select the desired folders on your computer to save them to the service.

The free Google Drive plan offers 15 GB available for cloud storage. If you need more space, you can subscribe to Google One and choose from plans ranging in capacity from 100 GB to 30 TB. See below how to use Backup and Sync. The procedure was done on a computer with macOS, but the steps are the same for Windows.

Google Drive: Syncing folders from your computer

Step 1: download Backup and Sync clicking here and follow the installation instructions;

Download and install the program (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

Step 2: with the software installed, click on “First steps” to start;

Access the Google Drive software (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

Step 3: sign in with a Google account. Sync will link that profile to Drive storage;

Sign in with a Google account (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

Step 4: then it’s time to choose which folders on your computer will sync. The software suggests some main paths, which can be marked for storage with a click. To enter more options, click on “Choose folder”;

Check the computer folders that will be synchronized (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

Step 5: select a desired folder to add to synchronization;

Add any folder present on your device (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

Step 6: after checking all folders, configure the quality of the images to be backed up and click “Next”;

Proceed to finalize the process (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

Step 7: you can do the reverse and sync Google Drive folders to your computer. That way, there is a direct way to access cloud content. Click “Start” to begin the synchronization process.

Link Drive folders and start synchronizing your computer (Image: André Magalhães / Screenshot)

By following these steps, you can synchronize your computer files with the cloud storage service! What do you think of the platform? Comment!