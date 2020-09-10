Take care, Tesla! Lucid Motors announces the world’s most autonomous and powerful electric car

Tesla’s Model S has just won a major competitor: the Lucid Air, a car from a still-known automaker called Lucid Motors that was announced today and surprises by its autonomy that can reach 832 km in the Lucid Air Grand Touring model, besides being fast, promising to reach 0 to 100km / h in just 2.5 seconds.

The car obviously focuses on the luxury market and all that power. The 1,080 horsepower engine makes it able to travel a 400-meter quarter-mile track in just 9.9 seconds, making it the fastest saloon to be sold on the planet.





Speaking of autonomy, Lucid Motors’ secret was to optimize the car’s components like its design, which is highly aerodynamic, even more so than the Tesla Model S, which received a more powerful new version recently. The improved design reduces air resistance, resulting in a lower coefficient on Lucid Air, which is 0.21 against 0.24 for Model S. In this case, the lower the number, the better.





With a shape that makes the car use less energy, it is not surprising that the Lucid Air has such a long battery life with a 113 kWh battery, just 13kWh more than that found in the Tesla Model S.

Speaking of which, 1 minute of charge allows the car to travel 32km, while half an hour in the socket can result in up to 482 km driven.

Inside, Lucid Air is impressive. Behind the wheel is a huge 34-inch screen with 5K resolution and a smaller one for controlling the multimedia functions integrated with Amazon’s Alexa assistant. The steering wheel also has buttons to perform various functions without giving up security.

According to the automaker, it is possible to use voice commands to make calls, find information via GPS, adjust the intensity and temperature of the vehicle’s interior and much more to come in future software updates that Lucid Air will receive.

Availability

Lucid Motors announced that Lucid Air will be available in 4 different models; the first to be launched will be the Lucid Air Dream Edition with a 1,080 horsepower engine, 748 km range and wheels up to 21 inches for $ 169,000, about R $ 894,000 in direct conversion.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring will be launched only in 2021 for US $ 139 thousand (~ R $ 735 thousand) with an 800 hp engine and the longest range in the line: up to 832 km.





The most basic models arrive only from December 2021: the Lucid Air Touring will have a 650 hp engine and will cost US $ 95 thousand (~ R $ 500 thousand) doing up to 650 km on a single load, while the most basic will have a US $ 80 thousand or about R $ 423 thousand in direct conversion and unfortunately we did not have access to his specifications.