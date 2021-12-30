Telegram gains reaction to messages with emojis and anti-spoiler filter

Telegram brought an end-of-the-year gift to its users and reached version 8.4 this Thursday (30). The news is full of new features that add to the increasingly popular rival of WhatsApp, with the reaction to Instagram-style messages being the biggest new feature of this update.

Reacting to messages with emojis

Anticipated in trial versions a few days ago, the feature allows you to react with emojis to an in-app message just as you can in Instagram or Twitter DMs. Despite not being a pioneer in adopting the function, the Telegram once again comes out ahead of its main rival.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The options available in Telegram are limited, but customizable: by going to system settings (Android: Chat Settings > Quick Reaction; iOS: Stickers and Emojis > Quick Reaction) you can set what the default quick reaction performed whenever you double-tap a message received in an in-app chat.

Quick reactions are enabled by default in private conversations, but groups and channels need to enable them, which is up to your administrators (just go to Group/Channel Data > Edit > Reactions).

Translated messages without spoiler

Telegram 8.4 also includes a translator for messages sent in public groups. In the program settings (Settings > Language) it is possible to define the language into which the messages will be translated, then just tap on the text in question and select the option “Translate” in the context menu that opened on the screen.

Another useful feature for those who frequent groups and channels and recently tested, the anti-spoiler filter also appeared in this version of Telegram. Whenever you send a message revealing the end of a movie, for example, you just need to select the excerpt to be hidden so as not to spoilers for the other participants in the conversation.

To “unravel” the mystery behind the blurred text, readers need to tap on the message, meaning they won’t be hit by spoilers unintentionally.

QR Code for everyone

Now, Telegram allows you to generate a QR Code with a link to anyone registered on the platform and who has defined a username. Remember that the messenger is used by many people as a kind of personal blog, which should also be enhanced with the new function.

Again, just go to settings to enable QR Code display on your own Telegram profile.

More news

Complementing the Telegram 8.4 features is a new menu for the macOS version and more interactive emojis — the update includes larger animations for the following figures: 🔥, 😄, 🤩, 😢, 😭, 😱 and ❄.

Telegram 8.4 is now available for all platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS) and the update should automatically arrive in the next hours or days on your device. If you want to speed up, check for new versions available in your platform’s app stores.