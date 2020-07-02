Home Technology news Telegram is ordered to pay billionaire fine for advance sale of cryptocurrency
Technologynews

Telegram is ordered to pay billionaire fine for advance sale of cryptocurrency

By kenyan

Telegram is today one of the largest messaging apps in the world, and as such was already planning to launch its own cryptocurrency, “Gram”. However, what should bring profit to the company should end up being a big loss. The messenger was ordered to pay a fine of $ 18.5 million and no less than $ 1.2 billion to shareholders who invested in the digital currency even before its launch.

The problem arose precisely because of contractual issues in which the company guaranteed to buyers of Gram the return of the invested money if the currency was not launched in the same month of acquisition. The company did not comply with its commitment, and was then taken to its first trial in March, when the sale of Gram was banned.


The entire process is being managed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has revealed that the Telegram error is considered serious, as it may indicate criminal activity. In addition to the billionaire amounts, the app is also required to inform the SEC if it intends to become involved in the issue and sale of financial assets in the next three years.

Despite the difficulties, Telegram remains firm with support for its messaging application, which in May received support for files up to 1.5GB. In addition, a major update released in early June brought a number of new features to the service, including video editor, support for animated photos, flexibility of chat folders and more.

Related news

news

ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be announced on July 22 during the “ROG Game Changer” event

kenyan -
THE ROG Phone 3 has already been the target of several leaks, which indicate that the device should be launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus...
Read more
news

Honor 30 Lite has first advertisement released confirming its specifications

kenyan -
The Chinese manufacturer’s device will hit the market equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, 6.3 "Full HD + AMOLED screen with a 90Hz...
Read more
news

Google Store stops selling Pixel 3a reinforcing proximity to its successor

kenyan -
The novel involving the Pixel 4a is not over yet: Google seems to be postponing and postponing the launch of its next intermediate smartphone,...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,731FansLike
3,496FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ruto allies change tune, support BBI

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
A few leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto seem to have changed their minds about the BBI report. They are warming up to the...
Read more

People with blood group A are at a higher risk of...

Health Tracy Nabwile -
New research has shown that people with blood group A are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 compared to those of other blood...
Read more

Kenya granted Ksh 5.3 billion by the US to support its...

News Laiza Maketso -
To support its recovery efforts and response to the covid-19 pandemic, the US granted Kenya ksh 5.3 billion. The donation, which was made through the...
Read more

ODM responds after Kenyans called out Raila for not seeking justice...

News Tracy Nabwile -
ODM leader Raila Odinga received a lot of criticism from Kenyans on Twitter after he posted a photo of the late George Floyd. The...
Read more

Millicent Omanga willing to offer Ksh 100K legal fees to woman...

News Laiza Maketso -
Jubilee nominated senator Millicent Omanga said she's willing to give the woman claiming Chief Justice David Maraga sired her child Ksh 100,000. One Mary Kwamboka...
Read more

New BBI report strengthens Ruto’s presidential bid

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has dropped his earlier opposition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the new report advocating for an expanded Executive. According...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke