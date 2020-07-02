Telegram is ordered to pay billionaire fine for advance sale of cryptocurrency

Telegram is today one of the largest messaging apps in the world, and as such was already planning to launch its own cryptocurrency, “Gram”. However, what should bring profit to the company should end up being a big loss. The messenger was ordered to pay a fine of $ 18.5 million and no less than $ 1.2 billion to shareholders who invested in the digital currency even before its launch.

The problem arose precisely because of contractual issues in which the company guaranteed to buyers of Gram the return of the invested money if the currency was not launched in the same month of acquisition. The company did not comply with its commitment, and was then taken to its first trial in March, when the sale of Gram was banned.





The entire process is being managed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has revealed that the Telegram error is considered serious, as it may indicate criminal activity. In addition to the billionaire amounts, the app is also required to inform the SEC if it intends to become involved in the issue and sale of financial assets in the next three years.

Despite the difficulties, Telegram remains firm with support for its messaging application, which in May received support for files up to 1.5GB. In addition, a major update released in early June brought a number of new features to the service, including video editor, support for animated photos, flexibility of chat folders and more.