Telegram releases search filters, anonymous administrators and other news

The Telegram messaging application has gained several new features in its last update, including search filters to facilitate the search for files stored in the cloud and a function that promises to help organize campaigns and protests for certain political and social causes within the platform. The update is already being distributed to all users of the service.

Search filters allow you to search for specific file categories, as long as that content is stored in your personal cloud. A bar at the top of the screen allows you to view chats, photos, files, links, music or voice messages. It is also possible to combine this tool with dates to, for example, find all voice messages sent in August 2020, regardless of the conversation in which they were sent.

Another big news is a function that promises to facilitate the organization of protests. Called Anonymous Admins, it allows the creation of groups in which the administrator is not identified. When the parent wants to send a message, it will be displayed as having been sent by the group name. The idea is to provide more security for those who use Telegram to organize demonstrations for democracy, as is happening in Belarus.

Messages sent by the anonymous administrator appear with the name of the group (Image: Disclosure / Telegram)

More organized comments

The comments made on Telegram channels also gained new space. It is now possible to have an opinion button on channel publications, allowing people to talk about that topic in an organized way. It’s similar to how responses work on Reddit or the new Twitter sequence organization, but optimized for a messaging app.

More animated emojis were added to the app and the Android version of Telegram also gained some improvements in animations, which are more dynamic.

Source: Telegram