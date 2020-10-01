Home Technology Tech news Telegram releases search filters, anonymous administrators and other news
TechnologyTech news

Telegram releases search filters, anonymous administrators and other news

By kenyan

The Telegram messaging application has gained several new features in its last update, including search filters to facilitate the search for files stored in the cloud and a function that promises to help organize campaigns and protests for certain political and social causes within the platform. The update is already being distributed to all users of the service.

Search filters allow you to search for specific file categories, as long as that content is stored in your personal cloud. A bar at the top of the screen allows you to view chats, photos, files, links, music or voice messages. It is also possible to combine this tool with dates to, for example, find all voice messages sent in August 2020, regardless of the conversation in which they were sent.

Another big news is a function that promises to facilitate the organization of protests. Called Anonymous Admins, it allows the creation of groups in which the administrator is not identified. When the parent wants to send a message, it will be displayed as having been sent by the group name. The idea is to provide more security for those who use Telegram to organize demonstrations for democracy, as is happening in Belarus.

Messages sent by the anonymous administrator appear with the name of the group (Image: Disclosure / Telegram)

More organized comments

The comments made on Telegram channels also gained new space. It is now possible to have an opinion button on channel publications, allowing people to talk about that topic in an organized way. It’s similar to how responses work on Reddit or the new Twitter sequence organization, but optimized for a messaging app.

More animated emojis were added to the app and the Android version of Telegram also gained some improvements in animations, which are more dynamic.

Source: Telegram

Related news

Tech news

3D sensor does tomography on finger to improve accuracy of biometric reader

kenyan -
Scientists from universities and laboratories in the United States have published a paper describing a new type of biometric sensor that promises greater...
Read more
Tech news

Netflix adaptation of Sandman would have found its protagonist

kenyan -
In the same week that his recordings began for October, the adaptation of Sandman as a Netflix series he would have chosen the...
Read more
Tech news

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 8 Pro | Comparison of cameras

kenyan -
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro arrived on the TudoCelular test benches and of course they could not do without a camera...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

FBI offers $ 10,000 reward for leads on porn site owner

Tech news kenyan -
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI this week announced a $ 10,000 cash reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could...
Read more

This police drone can chase bandits for 3 hours at 225...

Tech news kenyan -
The startup Sonin Hybrid has just revealed an invention that is all that comes to mind when we think about the future uses...
Read more

Monster Hunter | Synopsis of the adaptation reveals changes regarding...

Tech news kenyan -
The adaptation of Monster Hunter arrived with beautiful posters and the promise of a very exciting film. However, the new synopsis, bigger...
Read more

Amazon’s new security drone flies alone to protect your home

Tech news kenyan -
Ring, a technology company in residential security technology subsidiary of Amazon, has just presented a very interesting product: Always Home Cam, an intelligent...
Read more

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke