Telegram updates and earns payments through the app, new web versions and more

Telegram announced on Monday (26) the arrival of dozens of new features for the messaging application: Payments 2.0, scheduling of voice chats, new versions of Telegram Web, improved video player and other inserts. Many of these novelties had already been anticipated by the Canaltech and now arrive for all users.

The main addition is the new version of the payment feature, introduced in 2017 by the platform. Called Payments 2.0, the feature allows consumers to pay for products or services without leaving the app, securely and with a credit card in any chat. Payment is intermediated by one of two registered providers, such as Stripe, and available to Brazilians.

This is a free platform – Telegram does not charge any commission – and it cares about privacy, so there is no way to store payment data. Credit card information is sent directly to the payment provider and the shipping address is shared with the seller so that he can ship your order. At the end of the transaction, the service sends a receipt via chat to the buyer.

With the new format, buyers will also be able to leave a tip to reward good service or well delivered. Purchases can be completed on mobile and desktop apps, but it is not yet released for the web version.

For those who want to experiment, the company has made available a demo channel with fictitious products. That way, buyers and sellers can get to know the resource better without spending a penny. You can integrate the Telegram API with websites and use the system to pay for purchases.

Scheduled Voice Chats

Audio chat has been the focus of major social media platforms in recent months, thanks to the Clubhouse’s success. Telegram, along with Twitter, was one of the first platforms to adapt to the new style of exchanging voice messages.

Now, the network is beginning to bring the necessary improvements to make the experience more complete with the possibility of scheduling voice chats. The idea is that room administrators can pre-arrange a date and time to allow everyone to participate. Thus, it is possible to better program the broadcasts and obtain a larger audience.

You can also enter a countdown at the top of the room, in addition to setting up an alert to notify everyone about the start of the chat. At the end of the time, the meeting will only start when the administrator authorizes it.

Scheduling on Android can be done via the following path: Start Voice Chat > Schedule Voice Chat. On iOS, just tap the Voice Chat button and select Schedule Voice Chat.

More complete profiles

Still on the voice chat, Telegram now allows you to add more photos and a mini biography of the speaker. Thus, the user can know who that person is without having to leave the chat window.

Editing this extra profile can also be done by the speaker himself without having to leave the conversation. This means that it is possible to summarize the curriculum adapted to each specific type of chat.

New Web Versions

The Web version of Telegram was launched in 2014 and since then it has helped people to connect without the need to use their cell phones, after all, typing on a physical keyboard is usually faster than on the screen. Despite this, it must be admitted that it is not at all beautiful or modern.

As a result, Telegram decided to create two new versions of the web app with features that the traditional version does not have, such as animated stickers, night mode, chat folders and others.

The K and Z versions are very similar and have minimal visual differences, in addition to some features of their own. Both can be downloaded or run directly in the browser, without the need for installation:

The nice part is that both work simultaneously with the old web version and also with the apps, so it is not necessary to log out or have the phone connected to the internet to work.

Smaller features and new features

Photos and videos can now be enlarged directly from the conversation with the famous pinch gesture, without the need to open the media. With this, it is possible to check the file before downloading it to your cell phone.

The media player has been enhanced to allow for 15 seconds forward or backward in the video. On iOS, this can be done by touching and holding the + or – buttons, while on Android this is done by touching the left or right side of the screen.

The Android app brought new and more dynamic animations when opening the side menu or returning from a conversation to the home page. For now, these new effects have not yet reached Apple device owners.

The update with all the new features is already released in the App Store, for iOS and iPad, and in the Play Store, for Android devices. If it doesn’t appear for you, Telegram allows you to download it directly from their website (telegram.org). The apps installed on the site will automatically update to the latest version.

Did you like the Telegram news? Which one is the most useful for you Leave your opinion in the comments.